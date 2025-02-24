Monday, February 24, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 24, 2025

Italy’s Saipem and Norway’s Subsea7 Merger to Create Energy Services Giant

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have reached an agreement on the key terms for possible merger of the two companies under one unit to be named Saipem7, whose combined backlog would be over $45 billion.

Saipem and Subsea7 shareholders will own 50% each of the share capital of the combined company, whose revenue is expected to be around $20.9 billion, and core earnings in excess of $2 billion.

Saipem7 will become a global organization of over 45,000 people, including more than 9,000 engineers and project managers.

Subsea7 shareholders will receive 6.688 Saipem shares for each Subsea7 share held. Subsea7 will distribute an extraordinary dividend for an amount equal to $470 million immediately prior to completion.

The combined company will be listed on both the Milan and Oslo stock exchange.

Siem Industries, a shareholder of Subsea7, as well as Eni and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP Equity), which are the shareholders of Saipem, have expressed their strong support and intend to vote in favor of the transaction.

As part of the agreement, the combined company’s Chairman will be designated by Siem Industries while the CEO will be designated by CDP Equity and Eni.

In addition, it is currently envisaged that Saipem’s CEO, Alessandro Puliti, will be appointed as CEO of the Saipem7 while it is currently envisaged that Subsea7’s CEO, John Evans, will be the CEO of the entity that will manage the offshore business of the combined company.

The offshore business will comprise all of Subsea7 and Saipem’s offshore engineering and construction activities.

The parties currently plan to submit the final terms of the proposed combination to their respective Board of Directors for approval and to enter into the merger agreement around mid-2025.

Completion is currently expected to occur in the second half of 2026.

Related News

(Credti: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Nets ExxonMobil’s Contract for 4D OBN Survey Off Guyana

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured large deepwater 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) reservoir surveillance…

Integrated system for the transportation of fluids and gases (Credit: Strohm)

Strohm, UNITECH Unite for Enhanced Subsea Pipeline Solutions

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm, and provider of subsea connection systems UNITECH Offshore have signed…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Secures New Multi-Client Survey in Barents Sea

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured a new multi-client 3D streamer acquisition and processing project in the Goliat area…

(Credit: Scana)

Scana’s Seasystems Hooks Mooring Deal for FLNG Scheme

Scana-owned Seasystems has signed a contract for the delivery of mooring equipment to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project…

(Credit: Circular Covers)

RWE to Protect Thor’s Offshore Wind Foundations with Reused Covers

RWE has taken delivery of 36 out of 72 of the reusable covers, supplied by Dutch company Circular Covers, which will be used…

© chungking / Adobe Stock

New UXO Removal Contractor Enters Offshore Renewables Market

Pritchard-Gordon group of companies has launched PG Renewables, a turnkey contractor providing offshore and nearshore Unexploded…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news