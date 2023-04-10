Tuesday, April 11, 2023
 
James Fisher Appoints Bauer as Group General Counsel

Jean-François Bauer (Photo: James Fisher)

British marine engineering services firm James Fisher and Sons plc announced it has appointed Jean-François Bauer as Group General Counsel.

The appointment, which came into effect January 3, 2023, sees Bauer take on responsibility for the company’s legal function, overseeing legal and compliance regulation across all group locations. As part of his role, Bauer will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Jean Vernet, and will sit on James Fisher’s executive team.

Bauer brings with him extensive experience as an international energy lawyer after nearly 30 years at Schlumberger Limited. He has vast global expertise, having assumed various senior legal and corporate management roles on assignments in the U.K., EU, Russia, the Middle East and South America.  

