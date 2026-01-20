Tuesday, January 20, 2026
 
James Fisher Backs US Autonomous Vessel Firm Ocean Aero

(Credit: James Fisher and Sons)

James Fisher and Sons has invested in U.S.-based autonomous marine technology company Ocean Aero, taking a strategic minority stake as part of Ocean Aero’s Series D funding round.

The investment increases James Fisher’s exposure to autonomous and low-emission marine technology and supports the development and deployment of Ocean Aero’s Triton Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicle (AUSV), a wind- and solar-powered platform designed to operate without onboard crews.

Ocean Aero designs, manufactures and operates the Triton, an autonomous vehicle capable of operating both above and below the sea surface to collect and transmit data remotely. The platform is used for marine monitoring and subsea data collection across offshore energy and defense applications.

James Fisher said the investment aligns with its dual-use strategy across energy and defense, expanding its access to next-generation autonomous systems and strengthening its position in marine monitoring and subsea intervention markets.

“The Ocean Aero team and technology are both incredibly impressive – and we are delighted to support their international expansion through the James Fisher global network of customers. Ocean Aero’s autonomous platform complements our established marine and subsea capabilities and strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions for our customers across the Group.

“This is exactly the type of technology that supports James Fisher’s long-term strategic direction. We look forward to working closely together to drive growth and expansion,” said Sean Huff, head of ventures and chief digital officer at James Fisher and Sons.

“Our partnership with James Fisher represents an evolution of Ocean Aero’s ability to reach critical customers around the world. By going to market with James Fisher’s respected team of experienced professionals around the world in the defence and energy space, we will learn from them, increase our footprint, and ultimately deliver even better world-class services to our customers than we could do so alone,” added Kevin Decker, chief executive officer of Ocean Aero.

