Wednesday, March 15, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 14, 2023

James Fisher Names Hales Head of Defense

Rob Hales (Photo: James Fisher and Sons plc)

Rob Hales (Photo: James Fisher and Sons plc)

James Fisher and Sons plc announces the appointment of Rob Hales as Head of Defense with responsibility for directing and overseeing the group’s global defense division operations and growth. In this capacity, Hales sits on the James Fisher executive team and reports to Chief Executive Officer, Jean Vernet.

"We’re very pleased to have Rob join us as Head of Defense at a pivotal moment both for James Fisher and for international security more broadly. Rob’s strategic leadership experience within the defense industry means he has a clear focus on customer needs and market opportunities," Vernet said.

Hales has held leadership roles in the defense industry since 2014, most recently heading Serco’s Aviation and Maritime portfolio providing services to the U.K. Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and commercial customers. Hales also brings with him prior knowledge of James Fisher, having worked alongside its defense specialist - JFD - on the NATO Submarine Rescue System’s mothership.

Hales said, "I’m honored to take on the position of Head of Defense for James Fisher, recognizing the criticality of the role together with the products and services we provide for our defense and commercial customers who put their lives in our hands on a daily basis.

"I have been delighted to meet so many outstanding and committed colleagues during my first weeks with the Group, seeing first-hand the dedication to our customers’ safety and mission. The defence division is core to the James Fisher strategy, and I look forward to delivering on our potential."

Related News

A harbor in Christiansö (© konradkerker / Adobe Stock)

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Danish police have searched for a yacht on a tiny Baltic Sea island near the Nord Stream pipeline blast sites, the local…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo Danish Defence

Report: Russia to Mothball Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines

Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans…

Illustration only ©Victor Ivin/AdobeStock

Philippines to Deploy Subsea ROV to Pinpoint Location of Stricken Tanker

Philippine authorities believe they have found the location of a tanker that sank off a central province last week, the environment…

Image courtesy Exail

DriX USV Takes Part in Middle East Naval Exercise

Following the success of the Digital Horizon 22 Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence Exercise organized by the U.S. Navy in Bahrain…

Irpa development illustration - Credit: Equinor

TechnipFMC's Subsea Production System for Equinor's Irpa Project

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Thursday it had won a "significant" contract from Equinor to deliver subsea production…

Vattenfall’s Aberdeen Bay Windfarm, where the Oasis Power Buoy aims to be installed - Image Supplied

Funding Granted for "World’s First" Vessel Charging Station within Offshore Wind Farm

A renewable energy technology consortium has secured £1.5 million funding to what they say is "the world’s first offshore…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Vessel Operations - Associate Director

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news