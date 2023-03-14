James Fisher Names Hales Head of Defense

James Fisher and Sons plc announces the appointment of Rob Hales as Head of Defense with responsibility for directing and overseeing the group’s global defense division operations and growth. In this capacity, Hales sits on the James Fisher executive team and reports to Chief Executive Officer, Jean Vernet.

"We’re very pleased to have Rob join us as Head of Defense at a pivotal moment both for James Fisher and for international security more broadly. Rob’s strategic leadership experience within the defense industry means he has a clear focus on customer needs and market opportunities," Vernet said.

Hales has held leadership roles in the defense industry since 2014, most recently heading Serco’s Aviation and Maritime portfolio providing services to the U.K. Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and commercial customers. Hales also brings with him prior knowledge of James Fisher, having worked alongside its defense specialist - JFD - on the NATO Submarine Rescue System’s mothership.

Hales said, "I’m honored to take on the position of Head of Defense for James Fisher, recognizing the criticality of the role together with the products and services we provide for our defense and commercial customers who put their lives in our hands on a daily basis.

"I have been delighted to meet so many outstanding and committed colleagues during my first weeks with the Group, seeing first-hand the dedication to our customers’ safety and mission. The defence division is core to the James Fisher strategy, and I look forward to delivering on our potential."