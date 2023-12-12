Tuesday, December 12, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 12, 2023

Vos Joins Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ, a provider of intelligent ocean solutions and the creator of the OPENSEA operating system, appointed Jeff Vos as the Business Development Manager for Integrated Systems. Vos brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the marine industry, having worked in ocean robotics for the past five years, most recently at Oceantobics, Inc.

Vos will be based out of Greensea IQ's San Diego office, where he will focus on driving sales and building strategic partnerships. His primary responsibility will be to promote and enhance the market presence of Greensea IQ's Bayonet autonomous underwater ground vehicles (AUGV), a cutting-edge solution that offers unmatched autonomy and versatility in near shore, underwater operations, making it an invaluable asset for marine applications in the surf zone.

"We are really excited to have Jeff join Greensea IQ," said Rob Howard, Chief Growth Officer at Greensea IQ. "His strong background and experience in ocean robotics business development, along with his international network, will provide tremendous support to our commercial and defense growth next year."

In his new role, Vos will play a pivotal role in identifying key partners, building long-term relationships, and developing new market segments. His focus on the Bayonet AUGV technology will contribute to its success as a groundbreaking solution for marine applications in the surf zone.

Related News

(File photo: U.K. Ministry of Defense)

UK to Transfer Two Minehunters to Ukraine

Britain said on Monday it would transfer two Royal Navy minehunter ships to the Ukrainian Navy, as it sets up a new maritime…

Kimberlee McHugh has joined Teledyne Marine - Vehicles, located in North Falmouth, Massachusetts, as the organization’s new marketing manager. Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Kimberlee McHugh Joins Teledyne Marine - Falmouth

Kimberlee McHugh has joined Teledyne Marine - Vehicles, located in North Falmouth, Mass., as the organization’s new marketing manager.

Source: SAMS

New Record Set in Unmanned Vessel Data Collection

Heralding a new zero-carbon era for ocean observations, a wave-propelled uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has for the first…

Credit: Oi24

Discover the Future of Ocean Tech: Oi24 Event Registration Now Live

The organizers of Oceanology International 2024 (Oi24) have invited attendees to discover, connect, and learn, revealing…

The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022 measured over 950 meters in diameter - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Russia to Seek Compensation Over Nord Stream Blasts - RIA

Russia is waiting for the outcome of an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines before making any request for compensation…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen in September 2022 - Photo: Danish Armed Forces

Kremlin: More Signs Appear of Ukrainian Involvement in Nord Stream Blasts

The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news