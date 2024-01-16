Wednesday, January 17, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 16, 2024

Joint Project Set to Improve Oil Recovery from Reservoirs

Fishbones needles (Credit: Fishbones)

Fishbones needles (Credit: Fishbones)

Fishbones, a provider of alternative reservoir stimulation technology, has started an industry technology development project with major Norwegian operator Aker BP to improve oil recovery from reservoir assets.

Supported with a $121,000 (NOK 1.25 million) grant from the Research Council of Norway, the companies will work on the project focused on the development of extended reach needles - small diameter laterals that penetrate the reservoir to increase hydrocarbon recovery.

The aim is to extend the reach of existing Fishbones needles by 50%, increasing the current span of 12 meters to 18 meters. 

According to Fishbones, its lateral stimulation technology has already recorded multifold increases in well productivity, and the company is seeking even greater improvements by extending needle reach to offer tailored solutions for diverse operational needs, with a view to increasing reservoirs’ recoverable reserves.

“Fishbones is one of the well technologies that Aker BP strategically invests in to enhance the value in the IOR (Improved Oil Recovery) portfolio.

“The new extended reach-lateral components can further broaden the application range of this technology,” said Per Øyvind Seljebotn, SVP Exploration and Reservoir Development at Aker BP.

Related News

Argos offshore platform (Credit: BP)

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’ Contract from BP in Gulf of Mexico

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘significant’ contract from BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project…

© wanfahmy / Adobe Stock

McDermott Scoops Contract for CCS Project Offshore Malaysia

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott has been awarded a contract from Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) for the Kasawari Ca

(Credit: Tracerco)

Tracerco Wins Oil and Gas Inspection Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Tracerco has secured a million-dollar contract in the Gulf of Mexico which will see the business deploy its inspection technology…

(Credit: National Grid)

UK-Denmark 1.4GW Subsea Interconnector Starts Operating

The Viking Link, said to be the world’s longest land and subsea electricity interconnector, became operational and started…

Subsea Collector (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions to Pilot Subsea Power Distribution System for Floating Wind

Aker Solutions has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract with the Marine Energy Test Centre (METCentre)…

Copyright Infi Studio/AdobeStock

Top 10 Things to Watch in Offshore Wind in '24

Despite short-term obstacles driven by high inflation and interest rates coupled with supply chain issues, we maintain that…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news