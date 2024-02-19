Monday, February 19, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 19, 2024

Jumbo Offshore Appoints Middle East Partner as it Eyes Regional Expansion

Dutch heavy lift shipping and offshore transport and installation contractor Jumbo Offshore has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sea Horizon Offshore Marine Services, which will act as its representative in the Middle East region.

Sea Horizon Offshore, with its broad network of local partners, will represent Jumbo Offshore to potential clients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Its scope will also include commercial representation, supporting operations and providing project management on behalf of Jumbo Offshore during project execution in the region.

The MoU paves the way for Jumbo Offshore to provide increased support to the considerable offshore expansion planned in the area over the coming years, according to the companies.

“Through this MoU, we will provide the Middle East region with greater access to safe, high-quality transport and installation (T&I) solutions. Jumbo Offshore represents considerable added value to regional operators.

“Currently, much of the transport and installation work carried out in the region is performed using a combination of barge and lifting vessel. Jumbo Offshore’s vessels are ideally suited to perform the entire T&I scope from a single platform, offering a significant boost to efficiency,” said Danial Kaabi, Sea Horizon Offshore’s CEO.

The Jumbo Offshore fleet, which includes the Jumbo J-class vessels with a 1,800 t lifting capability, will support the regional offshore development with topside construction, light flex-lay, mooring installation and module installation, amongst other things.

Related News

(Credit: Esvagt)

Metis and Esvagt Team Up to Enhance SOV Data Analytics

Metis Cyberspace Technology is expanding its portfolio of data acquisition, real-time performance monitoring and intelligent…

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell’s Sparta Development

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has been awarded a ‘substantial contract’ by Shell for the supply of subsea production…

(Credit: Amprion)

Prysmian Signs $5B Contracts with Amprion for Germany’s Offshore Wind

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian Group has secured three contracts with German transmission…

AHTS vessel Skandi Iceman (Credit: DOF Group)

Equinor Books DOF’s AHTS Vessel for Norwegian Ops

Equinor has booked DOF Group’s anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Iceman for its Norwegian operations, along…

Connector CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Reels In Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Export Cable Job

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has signed the export cable contract with Ørsted for its 2.9 GW…

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products: Vehicle Insights
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news