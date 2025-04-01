 
New Wave Media

April 1, 2025

TGS Kicks Off New Multi-Client OBN Project in Gulf of America

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has launched a new multi-client ultra long offset ocean bottom node (OBN) data acquisition campaign in the Gulf of America.

The Amendment 4 project will expand node coverage in TGS' multi-client library, adding over 1,100 square kilometers in the Mississippi Canyon, Ewing Banks, and Grand Isle South areas.

The project will feature TGS' Gemini enhanced frequency source, offering lower frequency and improved signal-to-noise for ultra-long offset OBN seismic compared to conventional seismic sources.

This advanced frequency source will enhance input data for TGS' elastic full waveform inversion (eFWI) algorithm, resulting in more accurate subsurface imaging of the complex subsalt geology in the region.

The project, supported by industry funding, is anticipated to deliver advanced subsurface imaging, enabling oil and gas operators to make more informed decisions and mitigate drilling risks.

The acquisition phase of this program is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025, with final deliverables available in 2026.

"This ongoing acquisition campaign underscores the critical role of OBN acquisition in providing our clients with superior seismic data. We are pleased to continue our efforts in the Gulf of America and look forward to supporting our clients' needs with our advanced data acquisition and imaging solutions,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Related News

(Credit: Bardex)

Bardex Corporation, Gabriel Engineering Partner Up for Floating Wind Moorings

Bardex Corporation and Gabriel Engineering Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on anchor…

Illustration (Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Well Intervention Equipment off Nigeria

Offshore engineering solutions firm Aquaterra Energy has secured a multi-million-dollar contract with Intrepid Energy Limited…

OPT's PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

OPT to Deliver AI-Driven PowerBuoy to US Customer

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a contract for an AI-capable PowerBuoy for an immediate delivery in the United…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Hellenic Cables, Asso.subsea Get Dunkerque Offshore Wind Farm’s Cabling Job

Hellenic Cables and Asso.subsea have secured a turnkey contract by Réseau de Transport d’ Électricité (RTE) to supply and…

Image courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay, BlueHalo Awarded $30.7M Navy Contract

VideoRay, a BlueHalo company, was awarded a $30,735,784 contract to provide systems engineering and support services for…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Nets Another Offshore Wind Job in Australia

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has secured the contract for offshore soil investigation services for the proposed…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news