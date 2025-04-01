TGS Kicks Off New Multi-Client OBN Project in Gulf of America

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has launched a new multi-client ultra long offset ocean bottom node (OBN) data acquisition campaign in the Gulf of America.

The Amendment 4 project will expand node coverage in TGS' multi-client library, adding over 1,100 square kilometers in the Mississippi Canyon, Ewing Banks, and Grand Isle South areas.

The project will feature TGS' Gemini enhanced frequency source, offering lower frequency and improved signal-to-noise for ultra-long offset OBN seismic compared to conventional seismic sources.

This advanced frequency source will enhance input data for TGS' elastic full waveform inversion (eFWI) algorithm, resulting in more accurate subsurface imaging of the complex subsalt geology in the region.

The project, supported by industry funding, is anticipated to deliver advanced subsurface imaging, enabling oil and gas operators to make more informed decisions and mitigate drilling risks.

The acquisition phase of this program is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025, with final deliverables available in 2026.

"This ongoing acquisition campaign underscores the critical role of OBN acquisition in providing our clients with superior seismic data. We are pleased to continue our efforts in the Gulf of America and look forward to supporting our clients' needs with our advanced data acquisition and imaging solutions,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.