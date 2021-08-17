Kongsberg Maritime Signs on to help fast-track Seabed 2030 Project

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project and Kongsberg Maritime enter partnership as the race for a complete map of the world’s seabed accelerates

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project and Kongsberg Maritime entered a Memorandum of Understanding in support of the global initiative to produce the complete map of the ocean floor.

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and GEBCO to inspire the complete mapping of the world's ocean by 2030, and to compile all bathymetric data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map. GEBCO is a joint project of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), and is the only organisation with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

All data collected and shared with the Seabed 2030 Project is included in the GEBCO global grid, which is free and publicly available.

Photo courtesy Nippon Foundation-GEBCO