November 1, 2019

Kongsberg’s Seaglider Division Transferred to Hydroid

Photo: Kongsberg Maritime

Photo: Kongsberg Maritime

Marine robotic systems manufacturer Hydroid., a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, announced its integration of the Seaglider Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Division into its organization.

The transfer of Seaglider from Kongsberg Underwater Technology, Inc. (KUTI) allows Hydroid to leverage complementary technologies and markets across the REMUS and Seaglider product lines, the company said. Integrating Seaglider into Hydroid also increases the range of technical solutions and program management support that can be offered to customers.

KUTI’s current office in Lynnwood, Wash. has been remodeled so that Hydroid will occupy approximately 18,000 square feet of space for Seaglider engineering and manufacturing. The integration of the Seaglider team grows Hydroid to over 200 employees.

KUTI will no longer be a subsidiary of Hydroid and will align its business with Kongsberg Maritime, Inc. in Houston. It will continue to provide Full Picture solutions to customers, focusing on sonars, acoustics, subsea docks and monitoring, and underwater science sensors.

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
