 
New Wave Media

April 15, 2020

Kongsberg to Supply ASW Sonars for Finish Navy Corvettes

Photo: Kongsberg

Photo: Kongsberg

Kongsberg Maritime AS, Sensor & Robotics has signed a contract with Saab that will see Kongserg delivering its Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and diver detection sonars for the Pohjanmaa-class corvettes currently being developed by the Finnish Navy under its Squadron 2020 project.

Under the terms of the contract, which equates to approximately NOK 100 million, Kongsberg will equip the vessels with its SS2030 and SD9500 sonars, both of which boast acoustic properties which make them ideally suited for deployment in shallow-water environments.

The SS2030, principally devised for ASW operations and capable of detecting torpedoes or other small objects in the water column, is an active hull-mounted sonar which utilizes sophisticated tracking algorithms. Its electronically-stabilized transmitting and receiving beams can be tilted to adjust to challenging sound speed profiles, with its integrated Sound Propagation Model determining the optimal tilt settings and enhancing the Probability of Detection (PoD) ratio. The SS2030 sonars will be delivered to the Finnish Navy complete with hoistable hull units and ice protection to ensure safe and efficient operation in the often harsh conditions of the Baltic Sea.

The SD9500, meanwhile, is a light and compact over-the-side dipping sonar with  horizontal and vertical positioning capabilities for diver detection, ASW duties and volumetric survey assignments in shallow, reverberation-limited waters.

Baltic SeaFinnish Navy
Email

Related News

(Photo: Australian Antarctic Program)

Sea Trials for Australia's New Icebreaker Delayed Due to COVID-19

Australia's newly built Antarctic icebreaking research and supply vessel (RSV) is nearly ready to be delivered, but its sea…

Photos: Island Offshore/Droneinfo

OSV Powers Up for Deepwater Efficiency the Island Offshore Way

While facing the same challenging market conditions as offshore vessel owners and service companies worldwide, Norway’s Island…

MBARI researchers head out into Monterey Bay to deploy a long-range autonomous underwater vehicle (LR-AUV), an underwater robot that is programmed at the surface and then travels underwater for hundreds of miles, measuring water chemistry and collecting water samples as it goes. Credit: Brian Kieft (c) 2015 MBARI

MBARI Works at Unlocking Ocean Biology

Greater understanding of what goes on in the ocean is starting to become a reality – thanks to growing use of unmanned surface…

Photo: Nido Robotics

Nido Robotics Debuts Two Underwater Drones

Nido Robotics has launched Sibiu Pro and Sibiu Nano underwater drones. Sibiu Pro and Sibiu Nano underwater drones offer a new degree of precision…

The survey of Ikka Fjord was conducted between the 20th and 21st June 2019, with the first day spent partly on training and familiarizng the cox with the survey requirements and reconnaissance to identify navigation hazards in the fjord caused by the columns and rock skerries as well as some acquisition. The second day was spent entirely on acquisition followed by demobilization of the spread from ‘Siku’. Image: Courtesy Norbit

Mapping the Ikaite Columns of the Ikka Fjord, SW Greenland

Ikka Fjord in SW Greenland is the only known place in the World where the rare carbonate mineral ‘Ikaite’ (named after the…

(Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Shelves Spin-off Due to Market Turmoil

Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc is putting on hold plans to split itself into two due to turbulence in financial markets linked to th

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Balmoral Offshore Engineering

Providing the oceanographic and energy sectors with a range of syntactic buoyancy, insulation and elastomer products including ROV/AUV buoyancy, surface/subsurface buoyancy, cable flotation and protection, bend restrictors, stiffeners and clamps, Balmoral Offshore…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news