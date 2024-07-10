Kraken Appoints COO, Marketing Director

Kraken Robotics announced that effective July 9, Nathaniel Spencer has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Kraken. Spencer joined Kraken in August 2021 with the acquisition of PanGeo Subsea, where he was the Vice President of Service Delivery. For the last 18 months, Spencer has been the Managing Director of Kraken’s subsea power business, and he has more than 12 years in the marine sector, including founding a subsea inspection business that was sold to Oceaneering in 2016.

Kraken also announced that Erica Kierstead has joined as Director of Global Marketing. Based in Boston, Erica spent 2 years at MITRE in marketing and communications most recently focused on the AI and Bluetech sectors, and prior to that spent 9 years at Hydroid and then HII in marketing. With over 10 years of experience in ocean technology and the defense industries, Erica is a welcome addition to lead Kraken’s marketing efforts.