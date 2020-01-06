 
Kraken Wins Canadian Government Contract

Kraken Robotics subsidiary Kraken Robotic Systems has been awarded a contract valued at $524,720 (CAD) (approximately US$405,500) with the Government of Canada for Kraken’s SeaVision 3D laser scanner.

An underwater 3D laser imaging system designed to be fitted to remotely operated and autonomous underwater vehicles, SeaVision was initially pre-qualified under the Canadian government’s Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP). Effective April 1, 2019, BCIP became the Innovative Solutions Canada –Testing Stream (ISC-TS), delivered by Innovation, Science & Economic Development’s Innovation Canada Sector.

Kraken said it expects to deliver SeaVision to its test partner, Parks Canada – Underwater Archaeology Team (UAT) during the third quarter of 2020. 

Parks Canada and Kraken plan to conduct at-sea testing and evaluation of the SeaVision system at a variety of archaeologically significant sites including the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror at the National Historic Site of Canada, Nunavut.

Kraken was previously involved in Parks Canada’s discovery of the HMS Erebus during the Franklin Expedition in Summer 2014.

The SeaVision system delivers real-time, full color 3D point cloud images of subsea infrastructure with millimeter accuracy. These datasets create highly detailed models for 3D visualization to support complex machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms used for analytics. SeaVision simplifies creating dynamic digital models of subsea physical assets and systems. This helps build and operate digital twin applications to gain knowledge and insights about performance of future operations.

Karl Kenny, Kraken President & CEO said, “In subsea inspection applications such as offshore wind, subsea oil and gas and underwater archaeology, we believe that a self-contained, motion-corrected 3D laser scanner on a small powerful ROV offers a significant competitive advantage to what currently is available on the market. It is also a significant quality improvement to purely optical inspection. Existing underwater laser products require a combination of a high-grade navigation payload for motion correction and require a larger stable ROV. Other market solutions for subsea 3D asset reconstruction are based on photogrammetry and inherently have less precision and range than Kraken’s SeaVision 3D laser system. We are confident that SeaVision offers a superior price and performance value proposition.”

