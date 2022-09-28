Thursday, September 29, 2022
 
New Wave Media

September 28, 2022

Kraken Demos KATFISH High Speed Towed SAS at Royal Navy WISEX

  • Figure 1: Kraken KATFISH High Speed Towed SAS in Campbeltown, Scotland. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics
  • Figure 2: Area of Operations off Campbeltown, Scotland. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics
  • Figure 1: Kraken KATFISH High Speed Towed SAS in Campbeltown, Scotland. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics Figure 1: Kraken KATFISH High Speed Towed SAS in Campbeltown, Scotland. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics
  • Figure 2: Area of Operations off Campbeltown, Scotland. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics Figure 2: Area of Operations off Campbeltown, Scotland. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics recently participated in the Royal Navy’s (RN) WILTON Industry Show and Experiment (WISEX) on the ranges in Kilbrannan Sound off Campbeltown, Scotland. 

For these trials, Kraken teamed with Elbit Systems UK to demonstrate the KATFISH High Speed Towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar System integrated to its Seagull 12-meter Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV). The goal of the trials was to survey two distinct ranges with dimensions of 600 m x 4 nm where the RN placed several Mine Like Objects (MLO) to be searched for by WISEX attendees.  

The ranges were selected to replicate real world search areas of complex bathymetry and strong currents.  During the trials, the Kraken KATFISH was launched, operated, and recovered in varying surface conditions including Sea State 4.  Live, high resolution SAS data was wirelessly transmitted to a shore-based operators station over several kilometers, where operators found all MLO targets in real time during the missions.

“The Royal Navy has established WISEX to allow industry to demonstrate their autonomous mine countermeasures systems, in the challenging naval exercise areas of the west coast of Scotland”, says Commander Ben Stait. “This demonstration is part of the Mine Hunting Capability programme, which is at the forefront of next generation maritime autonomous systems. The Royal Navy is grateful for Kraken Robotics participation and excited by the capability they demonstrated as the programme develops into its next phase.”

KATFISH is a high speed, actively stabilized Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) towfish that operates at speeds up to 10 knots. KATFISH provides real time high-resolution ACR of up to 4 km2/hr with 3.3 cm x 3.0 cm* constant resolution across ranges up to 200 m per side with simultaneous 3D bathymetry. *1.9 cm x 2.1 cm constant resolution available with post-processing.  

Kraken has recently delivered KATFISH systems to the Royal Danish and Polish Navies and expects them to be operational in Q1 2023.


Figure 3: SAS Image – Mooring Line at 95 m range. Total length: 17.5 m, Diameter: 15 cm, Width of eye: 38 cm, Length of eye: 90 cm.  Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Related News

(Photo: HII)

UK Navy Acquires Three REMUS 100 UUVs

Global defense and technologies partner HII announced Wednesday the delivery of three REMUS 100s unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the U.K.

Photo by K. Hardy

Reader Feedback: Lander Lab - Buoyancy

Thanks to the' Landereans' who replied to the article “BUOYANCY!”, in the May/June 2022 issue of MTR (Vol. 65, No. 4). There…

(Image: SeeByte)

SeeByte Selected to Develop Future Crewed-uncrewed Teaming Concept

SeeByte, developer of smart software solutions for uncrewed maritime systems, reports it been selected by the U.K. Ministry…

(Photo: NYK)

New Wood Chip Carrier Will Collect Ocean Microplastics

A newly built wood chip carrier vessel recently delivered to Japanese shipping company NYK is equipped to collect ocean microplatics…

Image copyright Stuart Conway/Courtesy UKHO

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

David Parker, the Head of Hydrographic Programs at the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) discusses the rationale behind the new UK…

Professor Christopher Roman works on the deep autonomous profiler as Allison Heater of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution looks on. Photo courtesy of Roman Lab / URI.

Deep-sea Research an 'Eye-Opener' for URI student

When Phil Parisi boarded the research vessel Atlantis this summer for an expedition to the Puerto Rico Trench, he didn't quite know what to expect.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RBR Ltd

RBR develops and markets submersible data loggers and sensors for water quality measurement. Our standard data logging instruments range from one to 24 channels, configured as a CTD, tide and wave, or multi-parameter (sensor) platforms.Specialty loggers are available…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Authors & Contributors

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Surveyor

● Fernandes Maritime Consultants, LLC

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news