November 29, 2019

Kraken to Equip JetMaster Robots

Kraken Robotics said its Kraken Power subsidiary has signed a multi-year supply agreement with Multi Pump Innovation (MPI) of Norway to supply RIM-driven thrusters and control systems for use in MPI’s new JetMaster automated cage cleaners used for fish farming.

While JetMaster, introduced in August 2019, is a new product, MPI believes it will purchase at least $2 million worth of Kraken thrusters per year going forward.

In addition, the companies expect to partner on further developments in the aquaculture industry that may require batteries and underwater charging products from Kraken Power.

Karl Kenny, Kraken’s President and CEO, said, “While best known for pressure tolerant batteries, Kraken Power’s rim driven thruster products have been sold to a variety of commercial, defense, and research customers over the last 10 years. Kraken is excited to partner with MPI, a world leader in net cleaning robots. This is another example of Kraken developing innovative new technology and growing it into new markets and geographies. Besides MPI, Kraken is also engaged with a number of other aquaculture stakeholders, including industry and government agencies, via our OceanVision Ocean Supercluster project. We see significant opportunities for our thruster and battery technology and our AquaPix sonar sensors, SeaVision laser scanners, and SmartCam products within the global aquaculture industry."

Thore Standal, MPI’s Chief Operating and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We have tested a wide variety of competitive thrusters and selected Kraken for their winning price and performance value proposition. We are pleased to enter into this multi-year partnership with Kraken. In addition to thrusters, we believe there is an opportunity to use Kraken’s underwater batteries and charging systems in additional developments for the aquaculture market.”

JetMaster is fully thruster driven with RIM- thrusters and, with additional water jets, does away with the need for any belts to help it climb and adhere to the cage meshes as it goes about its cleaning work.

Steerable in all directions, and powerful but economical, the JetMaster’s RIM-thrusters each provide 54kg of thrust but with total electricity requirement of 17kW. RIM thrusters are extremely reliable and have a long durability – only requiring a change of bearings every 1,000 hrs. Each JetMaster will come equipped with seven T160 rim driven thrusters from Kraken Power.

As a result of its extra jets, the JetMaster also carries the ability to easily clean marine growth at the waterline (and above) line of the cage. JetMaster has the ability to wash from the outside of the nets and wash lice skirts and other structures outside the pen itself.

