Kraken Robotics Announces $35 Million in SeaPower Battery Sales

Kraken Robotics’ New Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nova Scotia Beginning Operations in Q1 2026. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced $35 million in battery sales to three unnamed customers.

“We’re pleased to see increasing momentum on our SeaPower battery sales and look forward to continued strong growth with our current UUV customers and to integrating on several new platforms throughout 2026. With manufacturing capacity coming online in North America in addition to our European operations, we are well positioned to supply power systems to the rapidly growing UUV segment, across platforms from extra-large to small (XLUUV to SUUV),” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics.

SeaPower batteries enable long-endurance subsea operations on unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). With 200% greater energy density and 46% less weight per kWh compared to traditional oil-compensated or pressure-housed batteries, SeaPower enables extended, deeper, and more complex underwater missions for defense, commercial, and marine research applications.

