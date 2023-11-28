Wednesday, November 29, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 28, 2023

Kraken Robotics Awarded Contract to Survey Buried Subsea Pipeline

© alexyz3d / Adobe Stock

Kraken Robotics has been awarded a contract for a specialized sub-seabed survey to map the exact location and integrity of buried pipelines.

The contract, valued at $1 million, will be completed in the first half of 2024. It builds off a previous sub-seabed acoustic survey that Kraken completed last year.

The new survey will utilize specialized magnetic surveying techniques combined with artificial intelligence (AI) and the previously acquired acoustic data set to image the buried pipelines. The goal of the survey when combined with previous surveys is to provide the customer with a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the buried pipeline’s continuity, bends, and any potential damage, to facilitate informed decision making.

