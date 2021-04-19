 
New Wave Media

April 19, 2021

Kraken Robotics Buys Brazil's 13 Robotics

Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO / Photo courtesy Kraken Robotics

Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO / Photo courtesy Kraken Robotics

Canada-based offshore robotics company Kraken Robotics has acquired Brazil's 13 Robotics Ltda of Brazil (“13R”).

The 13R team, with offices in Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, Brazil, consists of software developers and engineers who have significant experience in underwater robotics and autonomous systems for the energy markets, Kraken said.

"Since inception in 2013, 13R have completed projects for a number of global energy companies, with a focus on autonomous underwater inspection in offshore oil and gas as well as renewable energy," Kraken said.

Commenting on the acquisition, Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said, “Kraken has known and worked with members of the 13R team since 2016. We look forward to utilizing their expertise in robotic system development, leveraging their relationships with leading international energy companies, and to them providing a base of opportunity for Robotics/Data as a Service capabilities in South America. 

"As the offshore energy markets continue to focus on reduction of costs and reduction of greenhouse gases through the use of resident autonomous systems, Kraken and the 13R team will be well positioned to support the need for clean, efficient and cost-effective technology.”

Consideration for the 13R acquisition was US$220,000 cash.

Related News

Credit: Ocergy

Chevron, Moreld Invest in Floating Wind Tech Firm Ocergy

Oil major Chevron has, via its Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), entered the offshore wind arena through investment in Ocergy…

Credit: Fugro

Fugro, MMT Tapped for Seabed Mapping Work at Danish Wind Energy Hub in North Sea

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro and Sweden's MMT have won contracts with the Danish grid operator Energinet, to carry out…

“Since plans for our OceanVision project started in 2018, we have been preparing our industry leading Synthetic Aperture Sonar and 3D underwater laser scanning technologies to be used in a Robotics/Data as a Service (RDaaS) business model as opposed to a product only strategy," said Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO, in discussing the Letter of Intent to acquire PanGeo Subsea. Photo courtesy Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Enters LOI to Acquire PanGeo Subsea

Kraken Robotics Inc. has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PanGeo Subsea Inc.

Credit photographer Matthew Oldfield

RENEWABLE ENERGY: Smart Power Buoy - Wave Power Expands Recharge at Sea Possibilities

From powering sensor systems to recharging autonomous vehicles to feeding the power grid, Resen Waves is making step changes…

Image Credit: Ocean Sun (file photo)

MP Quantum to Deploy Ocean Sun's Floating Solar Tech in Greece and Cyprus

Ocean Sun, a Norway-based developer of floating solar technology, has signed an agreement with MP Quantum Group to deploy…

Credit: Damen

Damen, MO4 In Pact to Further Digitalize Offshore Wind Ops

Dutch Damen Shipyards Group has teamed up with technology firm MO4 specializing in offshore motion prediction, to take a…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Rovtech Systems Ltd.

For over twenty years Rovtech Systems have provided ROV's into both the Offshore and Nuclear Sectors. In recent years, RSL have specialised in the nuclear industry developing specific vehicles and tooling for the harsh environment. With a 50 X 20m simulated open pond test area…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

OUTSIDE MACHINIST - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news