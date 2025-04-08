 
New Wave Media

April 8, 2025

Kraken Robotics Launches SAS Service for Offshore Energy Market

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics is launching a synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) service for the global offshore energy market.

Kraken’s commercial services team will have dedicated KATFISH towed SAS systems available for rental starting July 2025.

Kraken’s KATFISH towed SAS debuted as a product seven years ago. Since then, it has been utilized around the world for applications ranging from mine countermeasure operations to critical underwater infrastructure inspection and harbor survey.

The system offers real-time 3 cm by 3 cm resolution with a range of up to 200 meters per side, providing some of the industry’s highest area coverage rates available.

The high resolution of Kraken SAS helps to derisk projects, with the ability to differentiate between manmade and natural contacts and identify small contacts that may be on or near infrastructure.

“While the KATFISH has been used successfully as a service in the defense market for many years, we are pleased to have multiple assets we can introduce to the commercial market.

“SAS offers a significant increase in resolution and range compared to sidescan sonar, and there is already significant interest for applications like pre- and post- offshore construction survey and underwater infrastructure inspection,” said Lynne Adu, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Kraken.

Kraken’s SAS service was recently selected by Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the UK’s leading technology innovation and research center for offshore renewable energy, to be part of its Launch Academy.

Through Launch Academy, Kraken will be given access to world-class testing and research programs as well as the opportunity to work with industry, academia, and government to position SAS survey services for the offshore wind industry.

With the recent acquisition of 3D at Depth, Kraken Robotics now operates a global offshore services business out of the UK and the US. Kraken global SAS services will operate out of its Aberdeen, U.K. office, where it also provides sub-seabed imaging services using its Sub-Bottom Imager and Acoustic Corer technologies.

Related News

(Credit: Global Underwater Hub)

New Alliance Set Up to Boost Australia’s Subsea Sector

Global Underwater Hub (GUH) and Subsea Innovation Cluster Australia (SICA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)…

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Brings 3D at Depth Into Its Fold

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has completed the acquisition of 3D at Depth, a subsea services company…

(Credit: Louis Dreyfus Armateurs)

Louis Dreyfus, MaDfly Launch ROV in Open Sea Operations

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) and MaDfly have deployed a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in open sea conditions, marking…

OPT's PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

OPT to Deliver AI-Driven PowerBuoy to US Customer

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a contract for an AI-capable PowerBuoy for an immediate delivery in the United…

Illustration (Credit: Royal IHC)

Indian Firms Turn to Dutch Royal IHC for Deep-Sea Minerals Exploration

Some Indian mining and cement companies have approached Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC for technical assistance as they prepare to bid for deep-sea miner

Image courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay, BlueHalo Awarded $30.7M Navy Contract

VideoRay, a BlueHalo company, was awarded a $30,735,784 contract to provide systems engineering and support services for…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news