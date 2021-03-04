 
New Wave Media

March 4, 2021

Kraken Secures New Subsea Batteries, Sonar Contracts and $1.5M Funding

Kraken's SeaPower Battery - Image: Kraken

Kraken's SeaPower Battery - Image: Kraken

Canadian subsea technology company Kraken Robotics on Thursday announced new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic aperture sonar and new funding support totaling $2.2 million.

Kraken has received new orders totaling $0.7 million and funding awards for $1.5 million. The company said that it couldn't provide info on customers and clients due to confidentiality reasons. However, it did provide some color.

Kraken said that an existing U.S. defense industry customer was acquiring additional SeaPower batteries. This is the customer’s second order of aKraken batteries. Delivery will occur in the first half of 2021.

Also, A defense customer in the Southern Hemisphere has awarded Kraken a contract for an AquaPix MINSAS120 sensor for integration into the customer AUVs. 

"Due to the modularity and advanced integrated motion sensors of the MINSAS, Kraken is expecting an additional contract for a custom payload section that will allow for easy transfer of the MINSAS system between the customers AUVs from two different AUV manufacturers.This is an industry unique capability of Kraken’s SAS systems. Delivery will occur in 2021," Kraken said.

Furthermore, Kraken said it has been notified of $1.5 million of funding awards across two projects. 

Namely, Germany’s Federal Research Minister announced in February that the Ocean Technology Center, Rostock, was one of seven clusters that will receive up to a total of €450 million over nine years. The Ocean Technology Center, Rostock, is expected to receive up to a total of €45 million of this funding. 

As part of the Ocean Technology Center campus in Rostock, Kraken Power will start two projects in Q4 of this year. These projects cover expanded thruster size and power range and new subsea battery and subsea charging solutions. The projects will last for 36 months, the company explained.

Related News

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT

US-based seabed survey and ocean exploration company Ocean Infinity on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire the Sweden-based…

Nina Mahmoudian (center) and her students have developed an underwater glider that can operate silently and in confined spaces, ideal for conducting biology or climate studies without disturbing wildlife. (Purdue University photo/Jared Pike)

Team at Purdue Advances Work on New Glider, ROUGHIE

A team of researchers at Purdue University are working on enhancing glider technology to make the study of the world's waterways…

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Splits the Company in Two

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC on Tuesday said it had completed its spin-off transaction to create two independent…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

An ROV modified for shell collecting. Photo: JW Fishers

ROV Modified for Seashell Collection

“If you want to hear the distant voice of the ocean put your ear to the lips of a seashell.” - Curtis Tyrone JonesSeashells…

Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav was used on a SEA-KIT X class for DASA demonstration project. Photo from Sonardyne.

Autonomous Navigation – with or without GNSS

Use of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) as operational tools in their own right is gaining increasing traction. From harbour…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydramec Offshore Hydraulic Systems Ltd

Hydramec Offshore Hydraulic Systems is a market leader in the design & manufacture of marine handling equipment; primarily building Launch & Recovery Systems for ROVs from observation to light work-class size.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news