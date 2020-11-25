L3Harris Expands RI Facility to Service USN Contract

L3Harris Technologies announced plans to expand in Ashaway by investing $1.5 million in its operations. The company will add more than 40 positions and increase its manufacturing space to 92,000 square feet.

The L3Harris facility develops and manufactures technology the U.S. Navy uses in submarines for surveillance and detection. The expansion will support the Navy’s recent contract award of $31m for L3Harris to build next-generation towed sonar systems for submarines.

L3Harris’ Ashaway location has provided undersea sensor systems since 1991, including the TB-29C and TB-34A towed array sonars.