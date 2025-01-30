Thursday, January 30, 2025
 
New Wave Media

January 30, 2025

TGS Lands Another Offshore Wind Job in UK

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured another offshore wind site characterization contract on the U.K. continental shelf, the second since the beginning of 2025.

The contract has a total duration of approximately 30 days and the Ramform Vanguard will mobilize for the project in the second quarter of 2025.

Earlier in January, TGS said it was awarded a wind characterization contract offshore U.K. for a repeat customer, without revealing additional details, other than that the work is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

"We are very pleased to secure more offshore wind site characterization contracts. Our geophysical approach for mapping the shallow subsurface layers with an ultra-high resolution 3D streamer is significantly more efficient than conventional site survey solutions. Energy companies value the shorter lead time we can offer to access high-quality data,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Related News

(Credit: Global OTEC)

UK Firm Finds Local Research Partner to Drive Adoption of OTEC in Brazil

UK-based company Global OTEC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazilian research institute COPPE/UFRJ…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Secures 4D Streamer Campaign Offshore Norway

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured four 4D streamer contract acquisition projects, three of which are in the North…

(Credit: Beam)

SMD and Beam Go Deeper for AI-Driven Autonomous Offshore Wind Inspections

High-tech offshore wind services provider Beam has bought Quantum EV remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from SMD, setting out…

XOCEAN USVs supporting the development of new offshore wind farms in New York (Credit: XOCEAN)

XOCEAN Nets $118M Investment to Expand Offshore Operations

Irish ocean data company XOCEAN has secured $118.3 million investment to support its expansion across multiple offshore segments…

The ProZero 8m Naval Intelligence USV by Tuco Marine. Image courtesy Tuco Marine

New Autonomous Subsea Survey System

A new partnership between EIVA and Tuco Marine is geared to provide integrated autonomous systems for inspecting subsea assets…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Kicks Off Second Round of Pelotas Basin Surveys

Shearwater Geoservices has started the second season of acquisition for the Pelotas Basin multi-client 3D seismic survey in Brazil…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Reality Capture for Safer Marine Terminal Inspections
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Hydrographic Survey Technician

● NOAA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news