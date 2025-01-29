TGS Gets Offshore Wind Site Characterization Job

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract on the U.K. continental shelf for a repeat customer.

The contract has a total duration of approximately 60 days and is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2025. The name of the client has not been disclosed.

The Ramform Vanguard will be used for this project and is equipped with Ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR-3D) streamers.

The streamer technology samples the seismic wavefield at a high spatial and temporal rate providing high-resolution data of the shallow subsurface targets for wind farm development.

"We are very pleased to secure more offshore wind site characterization contracts, extending our success in this market during 2024. This project further highlights the integral role UHR-3D acquisition has in providing our clients with better seismic data and helping them make data-driven decisions for their wind farm developments,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.