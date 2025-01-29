Wednesday, January 29, 2025
 
New Wave Media

January 29, 2025

TGS Gets Offshore Wind Site Characterization Job

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract on the U.K. continental shelf for a repeat customer.

The contract has a total duration of approximately 60 days and is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2025. The name of the client has not been disclosed.

The Ramform Vanguard will be used for this project and is equipped with Ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR-3D) streamers.

The streamer technology samples the seismic wavefield at a high spatial and temporal rate providing high-resolution data of the shallow subsurface targets for wind farm development.

"We are very pleased to secure more offshore wind site characterization contracts, extending our success in this market during 2024. This project further highlights the integral role UHR-3D acquisition has in providing our clients with better seismic data and helping them make data-driven decisions for their wind farm developments,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Related News

(Credit: EMGS)

EMGS Lines Up New CSEM Survey Offshore India

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a controlled-source electromagnetic…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Secures 4D Streamer Campaign Offshore Norway

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured four 4D streamer contract acquisition projects, three of which are in the North…

(Credit: Beam)

SMD and Beam Go Deeper for AI-Driven Autonomous Offshore Wind Inspections

High-tech offshore wind services provider Beam has bought Quantum EV remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from SMD, setting out…

Orient Adventurer (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Adds High-Spec Subsea Vessel to Its Fleet

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has signed a charter contract for the high-spec subsea vessel Orient Adventurer.The new…

Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas field

Offshore services firm Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) to provide inspection…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Secures Two High-Voltage Cable Projects for TenneT’s 2GW Program

The Dutch-German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT has selected Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT to provide…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Cook

● NOAA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news