DOF Lands IMR Vessel and Subsea Services Contract in Asia Pacific

(Credit: DOF)

(Credit: DOF)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has won a contract for IMR vessel and associated subsea services in the Asia Pacific region.

The contract will utilize one of DOF’s project vessels in the region and includes project management, engineering, logistics support and all related subsea activities.

Offshore services are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025 for approximately 150 days.

“This award secures further backlog for the Asia Pacific region with an estimated value of over A$20 million ($13.1 million). We look forward to delivering a safe and successful project,” added Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group.

