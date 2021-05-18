 
MSC Launches 'MiniSpector' ROV

Credit: MSC

Egypt-based company MSC has introduced a mini ROV aimed at lowering subsea inspection and 3D metrology costs for the global energy industry.

According to MSC, the new ROV called the MiniSpector, can be launched from a platform, reducing the need for additional vessels and equipment, and thus saving costs.

CEO of MCS, Wael Bakr, said: “The MiniSpector has been designed to be easily carried and deployed and contains built-in 3D Photo Realistic Cloud (PRC) technology for precise 3D measurement.  The PRC system is another key product in the MCS portfolio of technology.

MiniSpector can deliver HD General Visual Inspection (GVI) and Close Video Inspection (CVI), spool metrology, platform approaches, and riser installation, the company said.

“With seven horizontal and vertical thrusters the MiniSpector provides full control, increased vehicle maneuverability, stability, and payload capabilities to withstand higher currents than other mini ROVs on the market," Bakr said.

    

