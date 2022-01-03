 
New Wave Media

January 3, 2022

Listening to the Ocean Reveals a Hidden World – and How We Might Save It

Researchers lowering a hydrophone – a device for recording sound underwater – into the Atlantic Ocean. Dave Mellinger/Oregon State University, CC BY-SA

Researchers lowering a hydrophone – a device for recording sound underwater – into the Atlantic Ocean. Dave Mellinger/Oregon State University, CC BY-SA

On summer evenings in the 1980s, the residents of a houseboat community in Sausalito, California would often have trouble sleeping. A bizarre and persistent humming noise would keep them awake, and although they investigated, neither the residents nor the local authorities could pinpoint the problem.

They ruled out noise from generators, and even considered the possibility of secret military tests. It was researchers at the nearby Steinhart Aquarium who finally identified the culprit. The strange noise was the courtship song of male toadfish who were doing their best to attract females to their underwater love nests.

Back then, the field of bioacoustics – the scientific study of the production, transmission and perception of animal sounds – was a highly specialized and relatively remote research area. Underwater bioacoustics was even more niche, with only a handful of labs having access to the expensive equipment and technical know-how needed to record and decipher aquatic soundscapes.

Cheaper kits capable of more accurate recordings and powerful open source software have since brought the study of aquatic sounds to the scientific masses. This has led to a renaissance in our understanding of sound in the sea. And it turns out that the ocean is a very noisy place indeed.

Life in an increasingly noisy ocean
Scientists are now discovering the extent to which aquatic animals produce sound, and the role that their grunts, pops, growls and whines play in communication.

For instance, we now know that many commercially important fish species, like cod and haddock, choreograph their complex courtship displays by producing grunts and hums. Sound plays an equally important role in the complex sex life of the noisy Caribbean coral reef fish, the black hamlet. These fish are simultaneous hermaphrodites and produce both sperm and eggs at the same time. They make noises during courtship to signal to their partner whether they are temporarily acting as the “male” or the “female” as they trade sex cells.

Evolution has adapted fish for life in environments where cues other than sound may be less reliable. When the water’s cloudy, if it’s dark, or if you live under a rock or an upturned mollusk shell, then even if your prospective mate can’t see you, they can still hear you, and use this to determine whether you might make a suitable partner.

The problem for many marine animals now, though, is that the underwater soundscapes they have evolved in are being pummeled by broad-frequency noise from shipping, drilling and many other human sources. This makes it harder for them to be heard, and it’s not only their romantic encounters that are affected.

European eels are endangered fish that begin their lives in the Atlantic Ocean but migrate to rivers and lakes to undergo most of their growth and development, before returning to the sea to spawn. Recent studies have demonstrated that the noise they encounter around boat-crowded coasts can prevent them from reacting to predators and lessen their chances of survival.

But it’s not just noisy human activity that stops animals reliant on underwater sound from surviving and prospering. Climate change is having a complex effect on underwater soundscapes, and nowhere is this more clear than on coral reefs. When coral reefs bleach in response to rising temperatures and ocean acidity, there’s usually a dramatic reduction in the noises emanating from these habitats.

On a healthy reef, the combined din of countless snapping shrimps, grunting gobies and other noisy coral critters creates an acoustic signpost which prospective larval reef dwellers drifting on oceanic currents use to navigate towards suitable habitats to settle on. As the noisy occupants desert an unhealthy reef and the sound levels drop, the recruitment of incoming animals falls too, accelerating the reef’s death.

So far, so depressing. But here’s the good news. Our improved understanding of underwater sounds on coral reefs might help scientists keep track of how these ecosystems are faring. In a recent paper led by the Universities of Exeter and Bristol, researchers studied coral reefs that had been extensively damaged by blast fishing – a dangerous and destructive technique in which explosives are used to stun and catch fish. They monitored the reef’s recovery after being artificially restored with new healthy corals. As these devastated reefs recovered, the quantity and diversity of sounds they recorded began to match those of pristine reefs.


Even better, we can use this knowledge to help damaged coral reefs recover quicker. Using underwater speakers, scientists have been able to play back sounds recorded on healthy reefs to entice fish and other animals back to recovering coral habitats, speeding up the natural process of regeneration.

By listening to the ocean, we have begun to truly understand – and tentatively address – the many challenges it faces.


The author
Iain Barber is Deputy Dean, School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences, Nottingham Trent University.


(Source: The Conversation)

Related News

Photo courtesy NOC

NOC: Advancing Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

As the National Oceanography Center celebrates a quarter century experience with Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Dr.

The 82- foot long S/V Iris tied up at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock, moored next to WHOI’s R/V Armstrong. The Iris departed Woods Hole on December 14, and will spend the next two months deploying about 78 Argo floats in the South Atlantic, before finishing its epic voyage back in Brest, France. Credit: Blue Observer

Argo Float Release Via Sailboat Sets Sustainability Mark

NOAA and partners have joined together to launch approximately 100 new Argo floats across the Atlantic Ocean to collect data that supports ocean…

Credit: Orbital

Tidal Power: Orbital Eyes Multi-device Deployment Across UK

UK-based tidal energy technology firm Orbital said Wednesday it would qualify multiple applications for submission into the…

All images courtesy Dr. George Papalambrou, Assistant Professor, School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, National Technical University of Athens

Meet NOUS: An Underwater ‘Artificial Mind’

The establishment of Maritime Protective Areas (MPA) and marine archaeological sites has been an objective of the Ministries…

Walter Munk (center) with the author (left) and his wife Mary (right) at Scripps in 2018. Photo courtesy the Author

Opinion: A Call for the USNS Walter Munk to Honor America’s Greatest Oceanographer

In the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress established a commission to rename several military bases and ships…

Sustainable Marine is set to demonstrate that Nova Scotia can produce vast amounts of clean and predictable energy from its world-famous tidal streams, after completing construction of its substation at Grand Passage. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine

Sustainable Marine Ready to Deliver Tidal Energy in Early '22

Sustainable Marine reports it is set to demonstrate that Nova Scotia can produce 'clean' and predictable energy from its world-famous tidal streams…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RPS Energy

RPS Energy is an independent consultancy, with over 5,000 employees, providing technical, commercial and project management services in the fields of geoscience, engineering and HSE & Risk Management from its offices worldwide. resources across the complete asset life cycle.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news