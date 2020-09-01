 
New Wave Media

September 1, 2020

Blue Logic Wins ONS Award for Subsea Docking Station for ROVs

Underwater technology company Blue Logic has won the Innovation Award 2020 from Norway's ONS, for the development of an open-standard subsea docking station for underwater vehicles.

The award, given in the small and medium-sized enterprises category, was awarded on September 1, during ONS 2020 Digital, this year's variant of ONS, as the main event had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

According to Blue Logic, its seabed installed docking station enables underwater vehicles or drones to be permanently deployed subsea by providing access to power for charging and communications, for upload/download of inspection and assignment data.

"The ability to long-term or permanently deploy underwater drones is seen as a benefit for several underwater applications, enabling a reduction in risk to personnel, who can operate the vehicles from shore, [and] a reduction in the carbon footprint of subsea operations by no longer requiring a support vessel on-site," the company said.

Stig Magnar Lura, General Manager at Blue Logic said Norway's energy giant Equinor has supported the development on the subsea docking station.

He said: “Equinor has been with us at the front throughout this process. Together, we have jointly developed specifications and requirements. By working together in this completely new way, where the focus has been on developing open solutions with a common interface, we believe we have succeeded in a universal solution which all subsea vehicles will be able to utilize."

Helge Sverre Eide, Head of Business Development at Blue Logic said the company has worked with the subsea drone suppliers – Eelume, SAAB, Oceaneering and Saipem –  to refine the solution and ensure it's functional for the various players.

Designed and built close to Blue Logic’s headquarters in Sandnes near Stavanger, multiple docking stations have already been tested, including at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) underwater test facility in Trondheimsfjorden, near Trondheim, as well as by SAAB in Sweden, Oceaneering at the Tau Autonomy Center near Stavanger. One is also due to go to Italy where Saipem will verify its functionality with its underwater vehicles.

"This work has been important in maturing drone technology in such a way that it is widely accepted throughout the industry,” adds Eide. “In order to develop a market, we as an industry depend on a broad support where several oil companies use this technology. This is probably the biggest challenge in introducing new technology into a new market, a process that has taken 15 years.”

Email

Related News

Credit: Ashtead Technologies

Welaptega's Riser Cleaning Tech in Successful Debut Offshore Norway

Underwater asset integrity company Welaptega's recently launched system for marine growth removal from offshore risers recently…

(Image: L3 Harris)

US Navy Awards Unmanned Vessel Contract to L3 Harris

L3Harris Technologies said it has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) program.

(Photo: SMD)

SMD to Supply ROV for Petrovietnam Subsidiary

U.K.-based Soil Machine Dynamics Limited (SMD) said it has won a multimillion-dollar contract to supply a medium-sized work…

Image Credit: Fugro

Fugro ROV Supports North Sea Link Cable Installation

Fugro has completed a contract for Nexans to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) survey and monitoring support services…

Image by DJ - AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Could Bring In $1.7B to U.S. Treasury by 2022

The United States has an opportunity to accelerate offshore wind energy growth, and benefit from 28 new gigawatts of wind…

NOAA scientist operates an autonomous surface vehicle in the Port of Gulfport, Miss., during the Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command’s Advanced Naval Technology Exercise on Nov. 6, 2019, to test and evaluate new maritime technologies. (CNMOC)

U.S. Navy, NOAA Strike Deal to Fast-Track Unmanned Maritime Systems

The advent of autonomy in the maritime and subsea space has received a significant boost with the announcement that a pair of U.S.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Valeport Ltd

Valeport are the UK’s leading manufacturer of Oceanographic and Hydrographic instrumentation which include the world’s most accurate Sound Velocity Probes / Sensors, our new Optical sensor range, Altimeters, Radar Level Sensor, Current Meters, Tide Gauges, Wave Recorders…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news