 
New Wave Media

February 19, 2021

MacArtney Develops Advanced Telemetry System for Jasco Underwater Listening Stations

Deployment of Jasco ULS comprising MacArtney Mini-T multiplexer systems. Photo: MacArtney

Deployment of Jasco ULS comprising MacArtney Mini-T multiplexer systems. Photo: MacArtney

Years of development culminated in a MacArtney telemetry concept measuring and transmitting individual noise profiles for complex acoustic data tracking to help preserve and recover one of Canada's most iconic species - the Southern Resident Killer Whale.

Under the Canadian Species at Risk Act, the Southern Resident Killer Whale was recently concluded to be facing an approaching threat to survival and recovery. At Boundary Pass in the Salish Sea, an enhanced monitoring project provides an underwater sound picture of the Southern Resident Killer Whale's habitat, consequently rendering the most effective noise reduction measures.

The Jasco Underwater Listening Stations (ULS), commissioned by Transport Canada under the federal government's five-year Whales Initiative, will passively track endangered whales and thousands of commercial vessels frequenting British Columbia's southern ports on an annual basis.
On the system solution and scope of supply for the Jasco Applied Sciences ULS, Andrew Palmer – General Manager at MacArtney Canada Ltd. - comments:

"MacArtney and Jasco have been working on the concept of the ULS for several years. The challenge was to develop a telemetry system that would not interfere with the acoustic data gathered by the Jasco hydrophone arrays. The scope of this project was one of the larger, if not the largest, development we've ever undertaken at MacArtney Canada Ltd., and I could not be more pleased with what we've accomplished."
The project scope includes two Jasco Underwater Listening Stations, each comprising two MacArtney Mini-T multiplexer systems and one MacArtney LUXUS HD camera.

The MacArtney Mini-T multiplexers enable the Jasco ULS systems to provide real-time communications to a shore via a subsea fibre optic cable. 

MacArtney Mini-T multiplexer systems installed in Jasco Underwater Listening Station.

The sensor suite aboard each ULS consists of various sensors, including:

  • An array of hydrophones
  • High definition video camera
  • LED light
  • Acoustic Doppler current profiler (ADCP)
  • Conductivity, temperature, and depth sensor (CTD)

MacArtney's line of EMO multiplexers enables multiple data streams and control signals to be transmitted simultaneously through a single optical fibre. This allows for real-time data transfer over vast distances through a smaller cable with minimal conductors. On the opposite end of the system, a de-multiplexer converts the data back into the original formats where it may be accessed via an interface from the rack-mounted console.

The data collected by the ULS systems will be used to create individual vessel noise profiles, to detect and track whales, and to monitor noise levels in the Boundary Pass for many years to come.

Related News

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Splits the Company in Two

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC on Tuesday said it had completed its spin-off transaction to create two independent…

Image Courtesy Ocean Infinity

Autonomy: Inside the Building of Ocean Infinity’s Armada Fleet

Back in 2017, Ocean Infinity made a novel move; deploying six autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), instead of just one…

(Photo: Ørsted)

Europe's Offshore Wind Investments to Keep Growing After Record Year

Offshore wind investments in the European Union and Britain in 2020 were more than double the level projected at the start…

(Photo: NOAA)

Record-sized Coral Colony Discovered in American Samoa

A new record size coral colony at Ta’u Island in American Samoa identified by NOAA-funded researchers is said to be even…

The R/V Roger Revelle pictured at sea for a 10-day commissioning and calibration cruise following its midlife refit. Photo Copyright: Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Ship Repair: Inside the $60m Refit of RV Roger Revelle

This month MR dives inside the $60 million refit of RV Roger Revelle, a project which leverages a treasure trove of ‘lessons…

Three world-class autonomous uncrewed minesweeping systems, to dispose of sea mines while reducing the risk to life of Royal Navy personnel will be delivered under an agreement between industry and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), a trading entity and joint-defense organization within the UK Ministry of Defence - Credit: DE&S

UK: Royal Navy to Get Uncrewed Minesweeping System

Uncrewed minesweeping systems, designed by Atlas Elektronik, will detect and destroy sea mines on naval operations for the UK Royal Navy…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Maritime Part

Supply of Marine Machinery, Equipments & Spares

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news