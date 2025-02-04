Tuesday, February 4, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 4, 2025

MacArtney Group Celebrates a Year of Growth, Innovation, and Momentum

The MacArtney Group reached a milestone, achieving a turnover of one billion DKK for the financial year 2024. Revenue increased from 919 million DKK to 1.082 billion DKK, and profit before tax rose to 134 million DKK compared to 83 million DKK in 2023. This success is credited to a dedicated global team and a strategic focus on core areas such as Connectivity, Data Acquisition, and Installation and Handling Equipment. 


Strengthening the foundation for future growth

With a successful implementation of the 2025 strategy and the continuity of its existing, stable ownership structure, the family-owned MacArtney Group is now beginning to establish a long-term 2030 strategy. The company has already completed an expansion of the warehouse and production facilities at its headquarters in Esbjerg. These initiatives optimize operational efficiency and provide space for the continuously growing number of employees, supporting the execution of future projects and increasing presence in all key segments: Marine and Offshore, Ocean Science, Naval, and Offshore Wind. A key aspect of MacArtney's expansion strategy is its global presence. The company operates 20 strategically located offices across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The next step is establishing a new Middle East operation in Dubai to foster regional advancement and client development. Additionally, last year, MacArtney moved into new facilities in Canada and Australia to ensure capacity for future growth.

Even with reduced market predictability due to continued geopolitical changes and economic uncertainties, MacArtney anticipates further growth in the coming fiscal year. Revenue is expected to be 1,100 - 1,200 million DKK, with a profit before tax similar to the current year.





Related News

Image courtesy Kathy Smith

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast: USS Constitution - Still on Duty

The Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast, hosted by Kathy A. Smith,  is dedicated to the People & the Science of Maritime Archaeology.EPISODE…

© frank / Adobe Stock

DOI Implements GoM Name Change

As directed by the President, the US Department of Interior (DOI) has announced that Gulf of Mexico (GoM) will officially…

NORBIT Subsea introduces the WBMS X, the latest addition to its multibeam sonar family. Image courtesy Norbit

Norbit's new WBMS X Multibeam Sonar

Norbit Subsea introduces the WBMS X, the latest addition to its multibeam sonar family, an ultra-compact system designed…

Delegates to Subsea Expo 2025 will hear about an underwater industry ‘Deep in Transition’. Image courtesy GUH

Subsea Expo 2025 Theme Announced and Conference Programme Confirmed

Organisers of next month’s Subsea Expo exhibition and conference in Aberdeen have announced the event theme as ‘Deep in Transition’…

Image courtesy Klein Marine Systems

Klein’s High-Speed Side-Scan Sonar To KIOST

The Korea Institute of Ocean Science & Technology (KIOST) accepted delivery of the Klein Marine System’s 5900 ultra-high-resolution sonar…

NOC scientist Chelsey Baker during the DY111 CUSTARD expedition, 2019-2020 (Credit: NOC)

UK NOC's Study Challenges Role of Plankton in Ocean Carbon Storage Process

A new UK National Oceanography Centre (NOC)-led study has put a major question mark over the role a unique group of tiny…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks?

Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news