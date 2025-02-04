MacArtney Group Celebrates a Year of Growth, Innovation, and Momentum

The MacArtney Group reached a milestone, achieving a turnover of one billion DKK for the financial year 2024. Revenue increased from 919 million DKK to 1.082 billion DKK, and profit before tax rose to 134 million DKK compared to 83 million DKK in 2023. This success is credited to a dedicated global team and a strategic focus on core areas such as Connectivity, Data Acquisition, and Installation and Handling Equipment.





Strengthening the foundation for future growth

With a successful implementation of the 2025 strategy and the continuity of its existing, stable ownership structure, the family-owned MacArtney Group is now beginning to establish a long-term 2030 strategy. The company has already completed an expansion of the warehouse and production facilities at its headquarters in Esbjerg. These initiatives optimize operational efficiency and provide space for the continuously growing number of employees, supporting the execution of future projects and increasing presence in all key segments: Marine and Offshore, Ocean Science, Naval, and Offshore Wind. A key aspect of MacArtney's expansion strategy is its global presence. The company operates 20 strategically located offices across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The next step is establishing a new Middle East operation in Dubai to foster regional advancement and client development. Additionally, last year, MacArtney moved into new facilities in Canada and Australia to ensure capacity for future growth.

Even with reduced market predictability due to continued geopolitical changes and economic uncertainties, MacArtney anticipates further growth in the coming fiscal year. Revenue is expected to be 1,100 - 1,200 million DKK, with a profit before tax similar to the current year.















