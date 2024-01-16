MacArtney Launches new Hybrid Connector

MacArtney introduced the Hybrid connector, a compact addition to the company's TrustLink Metal Shell series.

The Hybrid is designed to seamlessly deliver power, data, and communication in one.

“With the Hybrid connector, MacArtney has taken this a step further. The single-footprint Hybrid is ideal for tight spots. With two optical passes and four electrical contacts, it enhances versatility while reducing the number of connectors required," said Paul Anthony, Global Business Manager Connectivity, MacArtney.

The Hybrid naturally extends the TrustLink series. It is developed in response to customer demands for a small, all-in-one connectivity solution supporting numerous applications, including efficient and reliable data transmission with minimal attenuation and interference. Leveraging MacArtney's proven OptoLink technology, initially designed to deliver dependable fibre optic connections in a compact connector, the Hybrid excels in high-speed data and video transmission. This is achieved through minimal insertion loss and low back reflection.

The Hybrid offers remarkable flexibility, featuring two optical passes that enable the combination of single-mode and multi-mode fibre optics, along with four electrical contacts. Expanded optical beam technology is designed to ensure robust and secure connections, positioning it as the ideal connectivity solution where the accuracy and integrity of transferred data are paramount.



MacArtney Underwater Technology launches the TrustLink Metal Shell Hybrid connector, combining power, data and communication in one for a minimal footprint with maximum performance. Image courtesy MacArtney







