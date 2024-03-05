 
New Wave Media

March 5, 2024

MacArtney Launches SubConn Nano

Image courtesy MacArtney

Image courtesy MacArtney

MacArtney introduced a space and weight-saving ø12.7 mm SubConn Nano, a Nano connector which offers a versatile and robust performance, making it suitable for multiple applications and the increasingly compact design of underwater instruments, equipment and systems.

"Our customers have specifically requested a small-footprint SubConn splash-mate connector, which is why we are very thrilled to introduce the space and weight-saving Nano, designed to produce what we believe is a superior product with new features," said MacArtney's Paul Anthony, Global Business Manager Connectivity.

This splash and wet-mate connector is manufactured from high-grade titanium and neoprene to withstand deep ocean depths and open-face pressure ratings. The 2½-turn locking sleeve has been specially crafted for seamless mating and prevention of anti-seizing.

