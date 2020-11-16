MacArtney Names Middleton as New UK Managing Director

MacArtney Group appointed Phil Middleton as the new Managing Director for its UK operations. Middleton will be joining the group from December 1, 2020, where he will be heading up MacArtney’s UK operations based out of Aberdeen.

Middleton comes to MacArtney Group from Seatronics, where he has developed a wealth of experience in underwater technology over 18 years working his way up the ranks to become Group Managing Director, a post he has held for the past five years.

According to Rasmus F. Bonde, Chief Business Development Officer for MacArtney Group, Middleton represents a big scoop for the company.

“I am excited about working with Phil and harnessing his ability and drive to grow our business,” said Bonde. “He has strong industry experience, a good reputation and an excellent network, as well as considerable knowledge of marine and offshore markets and the needs of our customers. He fits our profile and has a proven track record.”

MacArtney’s UK operations are one of the group’s largest outside of Denmark and service customers in offshore energy, ocean science and the naval sector. The UK operations employ a staff of just over 50 and offer the complete MacArtney range of underwater connectivity and technology products and solutions. This includes workshop facilities, where the focus is on the company’s core competencies, such as moulding cables and servicing the UK market with high-quality connectivity products.

“I have been aware of the MacArtney brand and heritage for many years, so I’m genuinely excited about being a part of the team and building on the great foundation and growth potential in the business," said Middleton. "I look forward to meeting our existing client base and introducing new clients to the class leading products which MacArtney can offer across the energy sector.”



MacArtney Group appointed Phil Middleton as the new Managing Director for its UK operations. Photo: MacArtney