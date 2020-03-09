MacArtney Strengthens Offshore Renewable Energy Sector

MacArtney A/S has appointed new personnel to strengthen the Offshore Renewable Energy department at headquarters in Esbjerg, Denmark.



Bjørn Joensen and Erik J. Aalbæk join MacArtney to begin work on strengthening and developing MacArtney’s Offshore Renewable Energy sector, in line with the corporate strategy.

Esbjerg local, Bjørn Joensen joins the MacArtney Group as Sales Director for Offshore Wind from the SH Group A/S where he worked as the General Manager to develop the overall business and increase sales. With a maritime-based background, Joensen was initially educated as a Marine Technician and holds a professional degree in Business Leadership.

Joensen will primarily be involved in developing MacArtney’s Offshore Renewable Business Strategy in MacArtney headquarters and across the global operations. The focus will be on solidifying and building on the good working relationships MacArtney has already nurtured within the Offshore Wind industry and on developing new prospects.

Travelling in from Brande, Erik J. Aalbæk brings with him a strong technical background. With almost 20 years of extensive experience in the Offshore Wind industry, Erik has worked with many leading International Service Providers.

Leaving ZITON Contractors A/S as Technical Director, Aalbæk will join MacArtney as the Sales Manager for Offshore Wind. As Sales Manager, Aalbæk will ensure our customers benefit from MacArtney’s innovative technology and expert engineering skills to develop customized system solutions.