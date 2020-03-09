 
New Wave Media

March 9, 2020

MacArtney Strengthens Offshore Renewable Energy Sector

Bjørn Joensen and Erik J. Aalbæk (Photo: MacArtney)

Bjørn Joensen and Erik J. Aalbæk (Photo: MacArtney)

MacArtney A/S has appointed new personnel to strengthen the Offshore Renewable Energy department at headquarters in Esbjerg, Denmark.

Bjørn Joensen and Erik J. Aalbæk join MacArtney to begin work on strengthening and developing MacArtney’s Offshore Renewable Energy sector, in line with the corporate strategy.

Esbjerg local, Bjørn Joensen joins the MacArtney Group as Sales Director for Offshore Wind from the SH Group A/S where he worked as the General Manager to develop the overall business and increase sales. With a maritime-based background, Joensen was initially educated as a Marine Technician and holds a professional degree in Business Leadership.

Joensen will primarily be involved in developing MacArtney’s Offshore Renewable Business Strategy in MacArtney headquarters and across the global operations. The focus will be on solidifying and building on the good working relationships MacArtney has already nurtured within the Offshore Wind industry and on developing new prospects.

Travelling in from Brande, Erik J. Aalbæk brings with him a strong technical background. With almost 20 years of extensive experience in the Offshore Wind industry, Erik has worked with many leading International Service Providers.

Leaving ZITON Contractors A/S as Technical Director, Aalbæk will join MacArtney as the Sales Manager for Offshore Wind. As Sales Manager, Aalbæk will ensure our customers benefit from MacArtney’s innovative technology and expert engineering skills to develop customized system solutions.

DenmarkMacArtney Groupsystem solutions
Email

Related News

(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining

Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas said it has acquired an ultra-deepwater drillship for conversion to a polymetallic…

Andy Hill, Marine Geohazards Technical Authority, BP

Oi '20 Voices: Andy Hill, BP

As the Oceanology International 2020 exhibition gets set to celebrate its Golden Anniversary, Marine Technology Reporter…

Oceaneering's electric work class eNovus ROV with handheld tooling interface. (Image: Oceaneering)

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip

While much focus on resident subsea vehicles has been about the vehicles, there’s also been a lot of focus behind the scenes…

Ocean Energy Systems chairman Henry Jeffrey.

Ocean Energy: A Surge Coming in 2020

Ocean Energy Systems (OES) was launched in 2001 as a technology collaboration program of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today (Friday, February 7…

Dr Phil Anderson and his kayak. Photo from SAMS.

@ SAMS, Science + Autonomy = Answers

Few sea and ocean-related research projects today do not involve some form of underwater robotic or marine autonomous system.

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news