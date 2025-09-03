Sea Machines Expands Product Line for Defense Customers

Sea Machines Robotics Inc. is launching six new products to better serve customers calling for highly-adaptive marine autonomy. Included is a modernization and expansion of the SM300 hardware lines, two high-level software APIs, a real-time cloud-based fleet data platform, and an all-new, high performance 8-meter unmanned surface vessel (USV), the STORMRUNNER.

Verlume, developer of subsea intelligent energy management and storage solutions for the offshore energy industry, has entered…

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the TransponderTech business from Saab AB.

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…