Wednesday, September 3, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 3, 2025

Sea Machines Expands Product Line for Defense Customers

The New STORMRUNNER USV by Sea Machines. © Sea Machines Robotics Inc.

The New STORMRUNNER USV by Sea Machines. © Sea Machines Robotics Inc.

Sea Machines Robotics Inc. is launching six new products to better serve customers calling for highly-adaptive marine autonomy. Included is a modernization and expansion of the SM300 hardware lines, two high-level software APIs, a real-time cloud-based fleet data platform, and an all-new, high performance 8-meter unmanned surface vessel (USV), the STORMRUNNER.

  • SM300-SP is a special purpose hardware version of Sea Machines’ autonomy systems, built for the emerging fleets of attritable sUSVs and for those not requiring Classed-approved hardware.
  • SM300-NG is a new generation autonomy system that provides 200% more computing power in a smaller size form-factor. The SM300-NG is available in both digital-only and digital plus analog I/O variants.
  • SMLink Stream/Control-APIs are two new APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) now available to allow authorized third parties to stream data from SM300 platforms, as well as control the autonomy system. 
  • FLEETVIEWER is an online fleet visualization platform that enables an easy way to view, capture, and use real-time vessel-born data, including streaming imagery.
  • STORMRUNNER USV is an all-new 8-meter length HDPE unmanned surface vessel, designed to deliver high-performance and high reliability on water for defense customers. STORMRUNNER has a 40-knot top speed and gives over 500 nautical miles of range carrying 1,100 lbs of payload. Equipped with the SM300-SP and fully integrated with sensors and communications, STORMRUNNER is Sea Machines’ second USV design, following on the 7-meter “SELKIE.”

Related News

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri, PGZ Join Forces for Modernization of Polish Navy

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), Polish state-owned defense group, have signed a memorandum…

© Teledyne

Teledyne to Acquire TransponderTech from Saab

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the TransponderTech business from Saab AB.

Mirolla Saleb (center) of Bishop Stang High School in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, drives her team’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in a test pool as teammates Alexander Tungkasiri (from left) of The Pennington School in New Jersey, and Rhode Island students, Joseph Vitolo of East Providence High School, Cole Shotwell of North Kingstown High School, and Avi Tripurneni of East Greenwich High School, look on. The ROV competition, held on Aug. 13, 2025, was part of the Naval Undersea Warfare Ce

NUWC Division Newport’s Summer STEM Program Encourages Career Exploration

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Undersea Technology Apprentice Program (UTAP) welcomed 50 high…

© Verlume

Verlume, Kraken Robotics Establish Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Subsea Battery Solutions

Verlume, developer of subsea intelligent energy management and storage solutions for the offshore energy industry, has entered…

Source: Semco Maritime

Semco Maritime Partners in USV Technology

Denmark-based companies Semco Maritime and Final Frontier have invested in STORMBORN’s X-WAVE unmanned surface vessel (USV)…

Source: Blueye Robotics

Blueye Robotics to Deliver ROVs to the Netherlands Royal Navy

Blueye Robotics, together with local partner RVI Tools, has secured a major international contract to supply underwater remotely…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Chirps, Clicks, and Neural Nets: Securing Underwater Operations With LPI/LPD ACOMMS
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news