Sea Machines Expands Product Line for Defense Customers
Sea Machines Robotics Inc. is launching six new products to better serve customers calling for highly-adaptive marine autonomy. Included is a modernization and expansion of the SM300 hardware lines, two high-level software APIs, a real-time cloud-based fleet data platform, and an all-new, high performance 8-meter unmanned surface vessel (USV), the STORMRUNNER.
- SM300-SP is a special purpose hardware version of Sea Machines’ autonomy systems, built for the emerging fleets of attritable sUSVs and for those not requiring Classed-approved hardware.
- SM300-NG is a new generation autonomy system that provides 200% more computing power in a smaller size form-factor. The SM300-NG is available in both digital-only and digital plus analog I/O variants.
- SMLink Stream/Control-APIs are two new APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) now available to allow authorized third parties to stream data from SM300 platforms, as well as control the autonomy system.
- FLEETVIEWER is an online fleet visualization platform that enables an easy way to view, capture, and use real-time vessel-born data, including streaming imagery.
- STORMRUNNER USV is an all-new 8-meter length HDPE unmanned surface vessel, designed to deliver high-performance and high reliability on water for defense customers. STORMRUNNER has a 40-knot top speed and gives over 500 nautical miles of range carrying 1,100 lbs of payload. Equipped with the SM300-SP and fully integrated with sensors and communications, STORMRUNNER is Sea Machines’ second USV design, following on the 7-meter “SELKIE.”