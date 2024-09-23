BRIX Marine Building Research Vessel for Long Island Sound Study

Port Angeles, Wash. aluminum boatbuilder BRIX Marine announced it will build a new catamaran research vessel designed for year-round environmental research along Connecticut’s coast. Commissioned by the Long Island Sound Study (LISS), the vessel will play a key role in marine and water quality research, expanding on the work of the RV John Dempsey, which has been active in the area since 1990.

Built for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP), the new vessel will gather critical data to support efforts in understanding and protecting Long Island Sound’s ecosystems. The project is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is helping bring this modern research boat to life.

Expected to be delivered by 2025, the 44-foot catamaran will feature a full width walkaround structure and an advanced onboard laboratory, allowing scientists to process data directly from water sampling and trawl fishing activities. The new lab will be twice the size of the one on the RV John Dempsey, enabling larger research teams to work together on important environmental studies.

The vessel will be powered by two 750HP Scania DI13 Marine Diesel engines, providing enhanced power for efficiency and improved range. It will also have a fuel capacity of 2 x 250 gallons, allowing for extended research missions with minimal need for refueling.

“Our LabCat hulls have built a reputation for performing like much larger vessels. The 4416 for CT DEEP will fit into this same category,” said Perry Knudson, Managing Director at BRIX Marine. “We are proud to have our boat supporting the science that promotes a healthy ocean in Connecticut and the North Atlantic.”