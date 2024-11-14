Thursday, November 14, 2024
 
Tuco Marine Delivers Research Workboat to Nord University

Source: Tuco Marine

Tuco Marine has delivered a "ProZero 15m Research Workboat" to Nord University in Norway.

The workboat is designed for versatility and built using high-quality composite materials. It is equipped with winches and cranes to facilitate efficient water and seabed sampling.

With its large fender lists for safe docking and mooring, and an interior layout optimized for research workflows, the workboat provides an ideal environment for both students and researchers, says Tuco Marine.

The vessel was officially handed over to Skipper Morten Krogstad, with Tuco Marine Co-owner Jakob Frost handling the delivery.

This delivery forms part of a broader strategic investment by Nord University in marine infrastructure. Alongside the upcoming "Blått bygg" campus and the newly commissioned coastal research vessel, the ProZero 15m workboat will play a vital role in the university’s educational offerings.

