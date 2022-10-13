Thursday, October 13, 2022
 
New Wave Media

October 13, 2022

Marine Power Systems, WavEC to Deploy Modular Floating Wind System in Portugal

©Marine Power Systems

©Marine Power Systems

Marine Power Systems from the UK is working with WavEC from Portugal to set up its modular floating offshore wind platform in the north of Portugal. 

"Floating offshore wind is increasingly featuring in government decarbonization targets around the world and Portugal is no exception. The Portuguese government has shown its commitment to offshore wind with the recent announcement that it is targeting 10 GW of capacity by 2030 alone," Marine Power Systems said.

The company also cited reports according to which "a staggering 90% of the 131 GW offshore wind potential identified in Portugal is dependent on floating foundations as opposed to fixed bottom turbines."

WavEC is currently one of the co-managers of the Aguçadoura test site in the north of Portugal. 

WavEC will support Marine Power Systems throughout the licensing and consenting process, as well as the environmental impact assessment and performance monitoring in Portugal.©WavEC


With the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding, Marine Power Systems and WavEC intend to lay the foundations for a long-term relationship that identifies opportunities for the implementation of Marine Power System’s technology in Portuguese waters, including at the future Technological Free Zone at Viana do Castelo, and other potential sites.  

Technological Free Zones provide a pre-consented area with grid connection where renewable energy technology can be more easily deployed and tested without incurring all the normal regulatory processes.

Gareth Stockman, CEO at Marine Power Systems, said, “This project will demonstrate our unique and modular floating platform technology, PelaFlex, at scale. Our technology has been designed to optimize local content delivery through a decentralised logistics model, and these benefits help utility scale developers minimise costs whilst maximising local economic benefits and accelerating industrial scale farm development. The deep-water zone at Viana do Castelo brings an excellent wind resource with a grid connection making it a first-rate site for deployment. We are thrilled to be working in Portugal and our partners bring huge expertise and local knowledge to the work we are doing there.”

Marco Alves, CEO at WavEC commented, “For many years now, WavEC (and Portugal) has been a leader in promoting marine renewable energies, both from technology and market development standpoints. We always welcome companies to test and demonstrate their technologies in an open deep-water Atlantic coast environment as the one in Viana do Castelo. We look forward to working with MPS on the deployment of their technology, providing support in licensing and consenting, environmental monitoring and impact assessment, performance assessment, and engaging with the supply chain.”

Related News

For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons

Gazprom: NATO Mine Destroyer Device was Found at Nord Stream 1 in 2015

A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a mine destroyer discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore…

Credit: Remontowa Shipyard via Saltwater Stone

Kongsberg to Equip Three Polish Navy Warships with Hugin AUVs

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract award with Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding SA (RSB) to supply…

Credit: Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group

Bekaert Invests in Smart Mooring Solutions for Floating Wind Farms

Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group has said it has concluded an investment and commercial partnership with TFI Marine, Dublin, Ireland…

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish Police Say

A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations…

Credit: Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Wants to Fit Unmanned Underwater Vehicles with Its Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen said Wednesday it was actively exploring new markets for its air-independent non-flow-through…

Data from RWE Innogy’s Rhyl Flats offshore windfarm will be included within the project, alongside additional data from planned and operating windfarms in Liverpool Bay and the East Irish Sea (image courtesy of CGG).

CGG Joins UK Research Assessing Ecosystem Impact of Offshore Wind Farms

French seismic data specialist CGG is acting as a special technical partner in a consortium research project led by Bangor…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SENSYS

SENSYS is a manufacturer of professional survey and measurement equipment for magnetic and electromagnetic from land to deep water applications. The product range comprises hand held detectors, multi channel systems as well as analysis software. High production depths covers probes…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Innovative New Products & Solutions

Back to the Future

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news