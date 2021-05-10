Mariscope Launches its new ROV Flunder

Mariscope introduces Flunder, touted as "a powerful and fast" Observation Class/Light Work Class category ROV.

The model is based on the Commander MK III, and in its standard version Flunder incorporates six new generation thrusters with a power of 400 W each, with a vectorized distribution (4 horizontal and 2 vertical) and a modified control system. The power of the motors can be increased on demand up to 900 W each.

The ROV measures 100 x 120 x 40 cm and has a speed of 3-5 knots, with a maneuverability that allow its excellent performance in all kinds of conditions.

Some manufacture highlights include:

Strong and robust AISI 316L stainless steel structural chassis, hand welded (TIG) and crystal blasted, which gives it strength and ruggedness and provides a firm base for the attachment of additional accessories without compromising the structure of the ROV.

The robust new-generation thrusters’ housings, together with their electronic protection, to help deliver a long service life.

Both the high-resolution Full HD cameras with built-in laser pointers and the LEDs attached in the 160° tilt mechanism, or the external ones that accompany them, are housed in robust saltwater-resistant aluminum housings with an anodized surface.

The ROV can be equipped with additional lights to customize and optimize the illumination of the desired viewing angle. These external lights are attached to the chassis by means of specially designed brackets to fit the ROV frame.

It incorporates the classic sensors that exist throughout the company's range of ROVs (Depth Gauge, Compass, ROV and Tilt Mechanism inclination sensor, ROV Power Consumption) and automatic functions (Auto Depth/Auto Dive/Auto Head, Automatic Tilt Correction to maintain the observed horizon).

It maintains the modular structure that allows the expansion of equipment and instruments to be carried on board, even in a second phase after the initial acquisition.





The Flunder will be marketed, in standard version, with buoyancy for 500 meters depth. However, the structural design and manufacture of this robot allows it to reach a working depth of 1,000 meters, and the on-require version for this depth will be equipped with the appropriate buoyancy for it. This will reduce the cost for those customers whose jobs do not require reaching the greater depths.

To ensure the delivery of the maximum power necessary for the motors and greater motor efficiency, it has a self-regulating power supply unit (PSU), which automatically regulates the voltage loss of the umbilical cable. This equipment can be selected between single phase 230V AC or three phase 380V AC, allowing its use in a wide range of situations.