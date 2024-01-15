Tuesday, January 16, 2024
 
January 15, 2024

Marlink Speeds Up Geophysical Data Delivery from PGS’ Seismic Survey Vessel

Ramform Hyperion vessel (Credit: Marlink)

Smart network and digital solutions company Marlink has upgraded the smart hybrid VSAT installation on PGS’ seismic research vessel Ramform Hyperion to enable greater uplink speeds for offshore geophysical data transmission.

The system upgrade at Ramform Hyperion has enabled an uplink speed of more than 250 megabits per second (Mbps) using GEO VSAT, suitable for large scale data upload.

This enables the transfer of seismic data from the vessel to its landside headquarters for processing in real time. The increase in capability and efficiency for the vessel’s network reflects the very high value of the exploration 3D, high-density 3D or 4D undersea imaging it produces.

The data transfer was achieved using Marlink’s network of high throughput GEO satellites, with the focus on delivering data at the required speed specifically to shore.

Beyond theoretical specifications, the trial aimed to evaluate the real-world performance of VSAT services in a dynamic maritime environment. Factors such as signal stability, latency, and adaptability to varying weather conditions were integral to the assessment.

“The real-time data transfer achieved on Ramform Hyperion has transformative implications for our ability to quickly move large volumes of seismic data from vessels to the cloud and start imaging the seismic data in parallel with ongoing data acquisition,” said Erik Ewig, SVP Technology & Digitalization, PGS.

