MARTAC Delivers Strongest H1 Results in Company History

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a U.S.-based, leading provider of fully autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs), announced the strongest first-half results in the company’s 15-year history.

MARTAC concluded record results for the six months ending June 30, 2026 across orders, funded backlog, revenue, profitability and cash flow. The company also made several notable investments to scale its operational footprint, resulting in a 25-fold increase in production capacity. The results reflect increasing vessel deliveries to domestic and international customers, as well as the sale of autonomy subscriptions, and training and maintenance services. With orders already placed and growing demand from U.S. and allied defense customers, the company is projecting full year order growth of 700% and revenue growth of 500% in 2026 versus 2025 results. MARTAC also anticipates record profits in 2026 while increasing its research & development investments by 1000%.

The record results follow a leadership realignment in 2025, which included the appointment of senior leaders with deep domain knowledge, public company experience and relevant roles shaping U.S. military organizations. Tony Smeraglinolo joined MARTAC as Chief Executive Officer after several decades leading government services companies. Jim Harvey joined the company as Chief Technology Officer after a career at the U.S. Navy Special Warfare Command and in industry. James H. (“Seamus”) Flatley IV was named Chief Growth Officer after leading MARTAC’s sales team and prior to that serving as a senior leader in numerous aerospace & defense companies. Mr. Flatley is also a decorated Naval Aviator completing a 22-year career in the service where he was a Commanding Officer of an F-14 squadron and a TOP GUN graduate. Kimberly Brickler was named Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer after several years as a senior finance leader at Sierra Space, L3 Harris and Cummins. Ms. Brickler began her career as a Certified Public Accountant at PwC.

MARTAC’s financial performance is accented by several developments. Recently awarded international fleet orders, representing among the most significant international purchases of U.S.-manufactured USVs to date, fully validated MARTAC’s growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027. In May, a MARTAC Devil Ray T38 vessel completed an unprecedented 192-hour fully autonomous mission in varying sea states for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division's Future Capabilities Office. In June, MARTAC opened a West Coast Innovation Center in San Diego, CA, a hub for research, development, testing and customer engagement, complementing the company’s east coast innovation center in Melbourne, FL. Also in June, the company signed partnerships with leading boat builders Mystic Powerboats and Intrepid Powerboats to quickly scale production capacity and accelerate delivery.