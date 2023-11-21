Thursday, November 23, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 21, 2023

Massive Seamount Discovered in Waters Off Guatemala

(Photo: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

(Photo: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

Seafloor mapping during a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition has revealed an underwater mountain twice as high as the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in international waters off Guatemala.

The 1,600-meter (5,249-foot) seamount covers 14 square kilometers and sits 2,400 meters below sea level. Using the EM124 multibeam echosounder on Schmidt Ocean Institute’s exploration and research vessel Falkor (too), the seafloor feature was discovered 84 nautical miles outside the Guatemalan Exclusive Economic Zone during a six-day crossing this summer from Puntarenas, Costa Rica, towards the East Pacific Rise. The Schmidt Ocean Institute on-board crew included a GEBCO-trained hydrographic expert, who confirmed that the seamount is not in any seafloor bathymetric database.

This marks the ninth seafloor discovery since the research vessel Falkor (too), was launched in March. Discoveries have included two additional uncharted seamounts in the Galápagos Islands Marine Reserve, three new hydrothermal vent fields, a new ecosystem underneath hydrothermal vents, and two pristine cold-water coral reefs.

(Photo: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

“On every expedition, those aboard Falkor (too) have found the unexpected, the awe-inspiring, the new,” said Wendy Schmidt, co-founder and president of Schmidt Ocean Institute. “While there is so much we’ve come to understand as discoveries tumble ever faster into view, so much remains unknown in our Ocean–and we are thrilled to continue exploring.”

Seamounts are biodiversity hotspots, providing surfaces for deep sea corals, sponges and a host of invertebrates. According to NOAA Ocean Exploration, recent satellite-based estimates indicate there are more than 100,000 unexplored seamounts taller than 1,000 meters. With continued exploration and mapping of the deep sea, more accurate and higher-resolution maps will guide scientific research and future discoveries, while offering improved understanding of geological processes.

“A seamount over 1.5 kilometers tall which has, until now, been hidden under the waves really highlights how much we have yet to discover,” said Dr. Jyotika Virmani, executive director of SOI.“ A complete seafloor map is a fundamental element of understanding our Ocean so it’s exciting to be living in an era where technology allows us to map and see these amazing parts of our planet for the first time!”

(Photo: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

Mapping and exploring unknown areas of the seafloor is an essential element of understanding our planet. Since 2013, Schmidt Ocean Institute has mapped 1.44 million square kilometers of seafloor, discovering more than 20 underwater features. As of 2023, a map of almost 25% of the seafloor at a 100 meter or higher resolution is available.

“Yet another breathtaking discovery by the team onboard Falkor (too)”, said Jamie McMichael-Phillips, director of the Seabed 2030 Project. “We are hugely grateful to all at SOI for sharing essential information that will move us further towards our goal of delivering 100% seafloor mapping by the end of the Decade.”

Schmidt Ocean Institute is a partner in the Seabed 2030 initiative led by the Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Ocean (GEBCO). Seabed 2030 and partners are accelerating ocean mapping efforts and working towards the ambitious goal of mapping the entire seafloor by 2030. The absence of detailed underwater topography, or bathymetric data, hinders the ability to safely navigate vessels at sea, manage marine resources sustainably, and safeguard coastal communities.

(Photo: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

Related News

The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022 measured over 950 meters in diameter - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Russia to Seek Compensation Over Nord Stream Blasts - RIA

Russia is waiting for the outcome of an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines before making any request for compensation…

Arctic Fjord - full Kongsberg Discovery package for more efficient location, inspection and engagement with Alaskan pollock. - Credit: Ludeman Photographic - via Kongsberg

Kongsberg Discovery Partners with Arctic Storm for Advanced US-built Trawler-processor

The first US-built trawler-processor for Alaskan pollock in over three decades is now undergoing sea trials in the Northern Pacific…

Credit: Glosten

Glosten, Siemens Energy Select Key Equipment Vendors for World's First Hydrogen-hybrid Research Vessel

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten and Siemens Energy have selected Ballard Power Systems and Chart Industries…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen in September 2022 - Photo: Danish Armed Forces

Kremlin: More Signs Appear of Ukrainian Involvement in Nord Stream Blasts

The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord…

Credit: Shanghai Electric

First of a Kind Offshore Renewable Energy Hybrid Project Unveiled in China

The world's first offshore renewable energy project, combining floating wind power and deep-sea aquaculture, has been completed in China…

China Ship is Focus of Pipeline Damage Probe, Finland Says

An investigation into the damage to the Balticonnector gas pipeline is currently focused on the role of the Chinese NewNew…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

PopEye: Autonomous Anchoring for Large Commercial Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news