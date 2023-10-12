Thursday, October 12, 2023
 
Maxwell Marine's Anchoring Solutions for Ørsted-bound Uncrewed Surface Vessels

Credit: Maxwell Marine

Credit: Maxwell Marine

Anchoring solutions specialist Maxwell Marine has won a contract  to design and supply a technical anchoring system for the first uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) which will be used for offshore met-ocean measurement campaigns in the offshore wind farm industry. 

Ten of the vessels will be built by the Tuco Marine Group in Denmark for the offshore wind farm developer, Ørsted.

"Maxwell has been working for some time with Ørsted to provide a design suitable for the exceptionally demanding role of the USVs which will be in constant use throughout the year in all conditions. The prototype has now successfully completed its trials in Norwegian and Danish waters, working at times in hurricane force winds and testing the anchor system to the limit. The first finalised build will now be launched by the end of 2023," Maxwell said.

The Maxwell anchoring system, which will be fitted to all vessels, needed to have fully autonomous operation (windlass and roller stopper) and the ability to retrieve very long lengths of chain. This required the system to be capable of dealing with exceptionally high forces in extreme weather conditions. With the USVs spending at least half a year at sea, with no human intervention, low maintenance was also essential, Maxwell Marine said .

"The USV is an important step in the efficient, economic, and sustainable development of wind farm operations. They will bring measurement equipment to and from offshore sites without the need for large, specialised support vessels, substantially cutting fuel emissions that would otherwise be created. While on site, they will operate autonomously for extended periods of time, measuring large amounts of data that can be sent onshore and processed in real time, essential for Ørsted’s early-phase development activities prior to the construction of new wind farms," the company said.

  

