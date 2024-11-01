 
New Wave Media

November 1, 2024

ASL to Work on Metocean Data for Offshore Wind Project in Atlantic Canada

© chungking / Adobe Stock

© chungking / Adobe Stock

ASL Environmental Sciences has secured research and development subcontract from Ireland-based Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions as part of a metocean data needs assessment for the development of offshore wind projects in Atlantic Canada for Natural Resources Canada.

The primary objective of the work is to identify all types of metocean data needed to enable successful offshore wind project development in Atlantic Canada.

Following a review of existing datasets, and a dataset gap analysis, ASL will be making recommendations for specific appropriate measures to collect necessary datasets. 

The analysis focuses on Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, where near-term offshore wind development is more likely.

The study also keeps in mind the broader Atlantic Canada region, with future data needs for projects in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Quebec.  

The final report is intended to support the development of public measurement campaigns that can be leveraged by a variety of stakeholders to ensure that informed decisions are made in pursuit of developing Canada’s offshore wind industry over the coming years.

The outcomes of this work will be of interest to regulators, industry, engineers, and the broader offshore wind community alike, according to ASL.

Related News

Subsea Collector connects multiple wind turbines in a star configuration to floating wind’s first subsea power distribution system. Source Aker Solutions

Floating Wind and the Taming of Subsea Spaghetti

Preparing for industrialization, the floating offshore wind industry is tackling its unique mooring and cabling challenges.The…

SW Tasman (Credit: hearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Lands Second OBN Survey for TotalEnergies Off Angola

Offshore seismic services specialist Shearwater Geoservices has secured its second contract from TotalEnergies for an Angolan…

(Credit: Beam)

Beam Launches New System to Advance 3D Mapping for Offshore Wind

Beam, a company created by the merger of Rovco and Vaarst, has unveiled SubSLAM X3, a new underwater perception system designed…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Jan de Nul Hires Correll for Cable Termination Works at Thor Offshore Wind Farm

Wind power high voltage specialist Correll, part of SPIE Group, has secured a contract from Jan de Nul  to complete the 66kV…

SW Tasman (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Lands OBN Survey Job for TotalEnergies off Angola

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract from TotalEnergies for an Ocean Bottom Node…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets 4D Survey Job in Southern Atlantic

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a baseline 4D streamer contract in the Southern Atlantic region with an…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Going with the Flow
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news