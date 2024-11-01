ASL to Work on Metocean Data for Offshore Wind Project in Atlantic Canada

ASL Environmental Sciences has secured research and development subcontract from Ireland-based Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions as part of a metocean data needs assessment for the development of offshore wind projects in Atlantic Canada for Natural Resources Canada.

The primary objective of the work is to identify all types of metocean data needed to enable successful offshore wind project development in Atlantic Canada.

Following a review of existing datasets, and a dataset gap analysis, ASL will be making recommendations for specific appropriate measures to collect necessary datasets.

The analysis focuses on Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, where near-term offshore wind development is more likely.

The study also keeps in mind the broader Atlantic Canada region, with future data needs for projects in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Quebec.

The final report is intended to support the development of public measurement campaigns that can be leveraged by a variety of stakeholders to ensure that informed decisions are made in pursuit of developing Canada’s offshore wind industry over the coming years.

The outcomes of this work will be of interest to regulators, industry, engineers, and the broader offshore wind community alike, according to ASL.