 
New Wave Media

April 30, 2021

Deep-sea Mining Tests Resume After Robot Rescued from Pacific Ocean Floor

(Photo: DEME Group)

(Photo: DEME Group)

Belgium’s Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the mining of battery minerals from the Pacific Ocean floor after it managed to recover a robot stranded at a depth of thousands of meters.

Global Sea Mineral Resources (GSR) has been testing Patania II, a 25-tonne mining robot prototype, 4 kilometers (13,000 feet) below the surface in its concession in the Clarion Clipperton Zone since April 20.

The machine, named after the world’s fastest caterpillar, became detached on Sunday from the 5km cable connecting it to GSR’s ship, but a recovery operation reconnected it and brought it back to surface late on Thursday.

“We conduct these trials to better understand the challenges involved so we can continuously refine our technology,” Kris Van Nijen, managing director of GSR, said.

Before the incident, the robot had collected rocks rich in manganese, cobalt, and nickel from the seabed.

These potato-sized rocks called “polymetallic nodules” are sought by GSR and other companies with seabed exploration contracts that say they could help meet the world’s increasing demand for battery metals.

Independent scientists in a nearby ship are analyzing data to establish the trial’s environmental impact.

Deep-sea mining regulations have not been finalized by the International Seabed Authority, a U.N. body.

Some environmentalists and companies are calling for a moratorium, saying too little is known about the environmental impact of disturbing the ocean floor, while industry analysts have questioned the economics of technically challenging deep sea mining.

GSR says it will only apply for a mining contract if the science shows that the seabed can be a responsible source of the metals needed for the clean energy transition.


(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Related News

Kraken to Equip New AUV Customer with AquaPix Sonar and SeaPower Batteries

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics Inc. announced new purchase orders for a 6,000-meter rated AquaPix MINSAS…

© Kruwt/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: Orsted Earnings, Shares Dented by Lower Wind Speeds, Cable Problems

Lower wind speeds and cable problems hit first-quarter earnings at Denmark's Orsted , sending shares in the world's biggest…

(Photo: Indonesian Navy)

Missing Submarine Found Broken Up, 53 Dead

A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, at the bottom of the Bali Sea, army and…

Photo courtesy Glosten © 2021 MBARI

Glosten to Design, Freire Shipyard to Build MBARI's New Research Vessel

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) is embarking on a new chapter in its ocean research with the construction…

Figure 1: Kraken MINSAS image of the wreck of the USS Yankee, collected on the DIVE-LD. Image courtesy Kraken

Dive Technologies Completes Sea Trials with Kraken Sonar, Batteries

Quincy, Massachusetts based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of Kraken’s Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar…

Credit photographer Matthew Oldfield

RENEWABLE ENERGY: Smart Power Buoy - Wave Power Expands Recharge at Sea Possibilities

From powering sensor systems to recharging autonomous vehicles to feeding the power grid, Resen Waves is making step changes…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Subsea Tech

Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EcoCTD: A novel underway profiler for high resolution ocean research

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news