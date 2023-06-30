 
New Wave Media

June 30, 2023

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining, and fixing the damage would cost twice as much as extraction, a new report said on Thursday.

A search for alternatives to fossil fuels has driven demand for materials that go into batteries, some of which can be found on the seabed where ecosystems have yet to be fully explored.

Deep-sea mining would extract cobalt, copper, nickel, and manganese from potato-sized nodules which pepper the sea floor at depths of 4-6 kilometers. The nodules are an essential habitat for many species.

The total biosphere impacted by this mining in international waters alone would be up to 75 million cubic kilometers, a greater volume than all the freshwater in the world, according to the report by non-profit Planet Tracker.

"Sadly, the nodules... take millions of years to form," said François Mosnier, head of Oceans Programme at Planet Tracker, which warned resulting biodiversity loss could be permanent.

Advocates say deep sea ecosystem restoration, such as installing artificial clay nodules to replace those lost, could mitigate these impacts.

But this would cost between $5.3 - $5.7 million per square kilometer, compared with $2.7 million price per square kilometer to mine them, according to the report.

Seabed mining in international waters cannot start until the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a Jamaica-based U.N. body, decides on regulations expected by July.

Several countries, including Germany, and companies, such as Google, AB Volvo Group, and Samsung SDI are calling for a moratorium on the start of the practice.

Others are supporting it. Norway in June proposed opening parts of its extended continental shelf in the North Atlantic for mineral exploration.

"Any deep sea activity is hugely expensive. In Norway, we're also talking the High Arctic. You have ice sheets floating around... really difficult weather conditions... there is a huge issue about the technological development and the funding needed for that," said Kaja Loenne Fjaertoft a senior advisor at Sustainable Oceans with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

(Reuters - Reporting by Clara Denina; Additional reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Emma Rumney and Aurora Ellis)

Image source: https://www.geomar.de/news/article/tiefseebergbau-transparentes-umweltmanagement-muss-gewaehrleistet-werden

Related News

©Aker Solutions

Windstaller Alliance to Deliver FEED for World's Most Powerful Tidal Power Farm

Windstaller Alliance has been subcontracted to deliver the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the subsea installation…

(Photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Titanic Sub Pieces Found on Ocean Floor; No Survivors

The five people aboard a missing submersible are thought to be dead, according to the company that owns the vessel, bringing…

Image courtesy TDI-Brooks/BOEM

TDI-Brooks Finalizes Report for Deepwater Atlantic Habitats II

TDI-Brooks International completed the final report for Contract M17PC00009, issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior…

(File photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Search for Missing Titanic Sub Focuses on Area Where Sounds Detected

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday concentrated their efforts on a remote…

Credit: BW Ideol (file image)

JDR to Provide Inter-array Cables for 30MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Mediterranean Sea

Subsea cable maker JDR Cable Systems has won a contract to deliver, test and terminate the 66kV dynamic inter-array cables…

©Minesto

Minesto's Dragon 12 Project Powers Forward with Cable Installation Completion

Tidal energy developer Minesto said Wednesday it had successfully completed the first phase of Dragon 12 (1.2 MW) offshore installation in Vestmanna…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Argeo Builds the Tools to Bridge the Data Gap
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

RV Captain & Marine Operations Supervisor

● Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news