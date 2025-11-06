Deep-sea Mining Threatens “Twilight Zone” Ecosystem

A new University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa study has found that more than half of the zooplankton forming the ocean’s food building blocks in the “twilight zone” (a vital region 200–1,500 meters below sea level) could be harmed by deep-sea mining, risking bigger creatures further up the food web.

The study finds that 53% of all zooplankton and 60% of micronekton, which feed on zooplankton, would be impacted by the discharge of the mining waste, which could ultimately impact predators higher up on the food web.

“When the waste released by mining activity enters the ocean, it creates water as murky as the mud-filled Mississippi River. The pervasive particles dilute the nutritious, natural food particles usually consumed by tiny, drifting zooplankton,” said Michael Dowd, lead author of the study and oceanography graduate student in the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST).

“Micronekton, small shrimp, fish and other animals that swim, feed on zooplankton. Some migrate between the depths and near surface waters and they are consumed by fish, seabirds and marine mammals. Zooplankton’s exposure to junk food sediment has the potential to disrupt the entire food web.”

The study examined the content and effects of mining waste released during a 2022 mining trial in the midwater CCZ, an expansive area of the Pacific Ocean targeted for the extraction of deep-sea polymetallic nodules, which contain critical minerals, including cobalt, nickel and copper.

Researchers collected and tested water samples from depths where the mining waste was discharged, finding that these particles had far lower concentrations of amino acids—a key indicator of nutritional value—than the naturally occurring particles that fuel life in these depths.

The twilight zone hosts a huge diversity of life, including tiny krill, fish, squid, octopus and gelatinous species such as jellyfish and siphonophores. By rising toward the ocean’s surface every night, then swimming back down again, these creatures support the transport of carbon to greater depths in the ocean. These creatures either feed on the particles in the twilight zone or prey on those that do, creating a tightly linked food web that connects the surface ocean to the abyss.

“Our research suggests that mining plumes don’t just create cloudy water—they change the quality of what’s available to eat, especially for animals that can’t easily swim away,” said Jeffrey Drazen, co-author, SOEST oceanography professor and deep-sea ecologist.

The findings raise urgent concerns about long-lasting, system-wide effects if large-scale commercial mining proceeds without strong environmental safeguards. Pacific tuna fisheries, for example, operate in the CCZ, which means that deep sea mining waste could impact fish that land on dinnerplates globally.

The study comes as some countries ramp up their efforts to meet growing global demand for metals needed for electric car batteries and other low-carbon technologies. Currently, about 1.5 million square kilometers of the CCZ are under license for deep-sea mining.



