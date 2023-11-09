Friday, November 10, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 9, 2023

UK Ministry of Defence Selects FET's ROV to Enhance Salvage Operations

Credit:FET

Credit:FET

Forum Energy Technologies said Thursday it had secured a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) team to supply a work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The system has been acquired by SALMO following an Urgent Capability Requirement (UCR) from its customer, which was announced in May. The ROV will complement and increase the existing UK Defence salvage capabilities managed by SALMO and will be used to support salvage and wreck surveys.

The XLX-C Work class ROV was manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, and will be delivered this year.

The contract includes a two-year support solution, warranty and spares package, vessel integration and sea trials support, a training package and the potential for upgrades and additions.

FET has previously supplied ROVs and submarine rescue vehicles to major Asian navies and built emergency life support store (ELSS) pods for the Hellenic Navy.

