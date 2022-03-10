 
New Wave Media

March 10, 2022

Miros Sensors put to the test in the Port of Gdynia

Image courtesy Miros

Image courtesy Miros

Miros has installed a tailored environmental monitoring system to support a three-year research project at the port of Gdynia in Poland.  

The custom system is designed to provide accurate current and wave measurements and oil spill monitoring from a strategic location in the bay of Gdansk. The expected results will be used to create recommendations for the operation of unmanned units in ports and will be made available to governmental organisations.  

The gathered sea state data will be combined with a hydrodynamic model to calculate and forecast hydro-meteorological conditions in the Gdynia harbour area. A major project milestone was achieved in February 2022 when data first became available via Miros Cloud.

The research project is investigating the benefits of using mobile unmanned platforms to perform observations and surveillance work in ports. This is the result of an international consortium consisting of five entities: Port of Gdynia Authority S.A., Gdansk University of Technology, Gdynia Maritime University, Norwegian Institute of Water Research, and Miros AS.  

The system is a combination of a Miros Wavex radar with oil spill detection capability and WaveWeather, the company’s high-performance, remote, dry sensors for the measurement of directional waves, meteorological parameters, water level and surface currents.  

The research project’s findings will determine the degree of reliability of bathymetric surveys and automatic water sampling conducted by unmanned vehicles. Based on the data obtained during the project, 3D models will be created to predict the movement of specific substances such as oil spills. This will be supplemented by tests in the harbour, which will provide several practical insights and enable the faster improvement of previously implemented solutions.

“This pan-European project is a testament to our expertise in advanced environmental monitoring," said Emilie Dorgeville, VP Business Development, Ports and Renewables at Miros. "The measured data is made available in real-time through Miros Cloud for the navigational authorities and all partners involved in the project. The collected wave and current information will be combined with a three-dimensional hydrodynamic model run by the Norwegian Institute for Water Research to calculate and forecast hydro-meteorological conditions in the Gdynia harbour area. The data resulting from Miros’ sensors will be used to support with oil spill detection and recovery operations at the port. We are proud to support this innovative project looking at changing and simplifying the routines in port surveillance and operations.”  

Related News

Figure 1. Graduate student Ashley Nicoll with deep ocean vehicle DOV LEVIN after recovery from an exploratory dive into a nearshore canyon off San Diego, California. (Photo by Phil Zerofski, Scripps Institution of Oceanography/UCSD.)

Lander Lab #2: Small Autonomous Landers for Studying the Community Ecology of Nearshore Submarine Canyons

Lander Lab will routinely feature field work by researchers from around the world using ocean landers. We begin with the…

Teledyne’s Subsea Supercharger with Innova subsea hydraulic pumping unit, developed by Innova. Photo from Teledyne.

Putting Power on the Seafloor is a Fuel Cell Future

Two outfits, one in Germany and one in the US, are chasing a goal of supplying long-term subsea power in remote locations…

Photo courtesy Sea-Kit

Sea-Kit Expands Unmanned Surface Vessel Production Facility

Sea-Kit International announced that it is expanding its Tollesbury production facility to deliver on a growing Uncrewed…

Image courtesy MODUS

Subsea Expo Day 2: Remote and Autonomous Ops are the Trend, Barriers Remain

[ Elaine Maslin reports from the show floor at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen this week for Offshore Engineer and Marine Technology…

The Deepsea Semi floating wind foundation design has been developed for use in floating wind farms and for off-grid applications including temporary electrification of oil and gas installations in harsh environments. ©DNV

DNV Grants AiP for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floating Wind Foundation Designed for up to 15MW Turbines

Classification society and assurance provider DNV has awarded Odfjell Oceanwind an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its new…

A mini boat built by students from King Edward VI School in Southampton has made its maiden voyage from the city on the world-class research ship, RRS Discovery as part of a project coordinated by the National Oceanography Center (NOC). Photo courtesy NOC

Boat Built by Southampton Students Departs on RRS Discovery

A mini boat built by students from King Edward VI School in Southampton has made its maiden voyage from the city on the world-class research ship…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Pushing what’s possible: High resolution estuarine sampling using rapid vertical profiling

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news