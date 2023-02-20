Mooreast to Create "at least 100 jobs" in Aberdeen with Subsea Foundation Production Facility

Singapore-based mooring and anchoring specialist Mooreast Holdings said Monday it could bring at least 100 jobs to Aberdeen after signing a collaboration agreement that, it is hoped, would help the company realize its ambition to open a subsea foundation production facility there.

Once secured, the site, which will also support the consolidation and assembly of mooring components, will act as a European base for Mooreast’s efforts to target an increasing number of offshore wind projects, including the ScotWind auction, the Celtic Sea Cluster and the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) project, which are expected to deliver over 20 GW, 5 GW and 4.5 GW of floating wind energy, respectively.

The company is working with ETZ Ltd, the private sector-led and not-for-profit body leading the North East of Scotland’s energy transition ambition. The collaboration agreement signed with ETZ Ltd aims to identify a potential location for the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Aberdeen, Scotland.

ETZ Ltd will also help Mooreast in developing a skills and jobs plan that will support local job opportunities.

Sim Koon Lam, CEO of Mooreast, said: “Upon completion, the facility will serve as a cornerstone of Mooreast’s expansion into Europe, and will enable us to produce high-quality products and services for our renewable energy customers in the region.”

The collaboration agreement to explore establishing a manufacturing facility in Aberdeen, Scotland, was signed at a ceremony at the Singapore headquarters of Mooreast, and was witnessed by Ivan McKee, Scotland’s Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise.

He said: “It is great to witness the signing of this collaboration agreement. As the world’s largest floating offshore wind leasing round, ScotWind puts us at the forefront of the global development of offshore wind and represents a massive step forward in our transition to net zero.

“As set out in our National Strategy for Economic Transformation and our Inward Investment Plan, it is critically important that we work closely with inward investors by offering our unique ‘Team Scotland’ approach to support their growth and expansion into Scotland, enabling us to deliver inclusive economic prosperity.”

Andy Rodden, ETZ Ltd’s Offshore Renewables Director, who was also present for the signing, added: “Mooreast’s intention to explore establishing significant operations in Aberdeen is warmly welcome and testament to the critical mass this region has in the skills and expertise required to support such an exciting development.

“Owing to a world-class oil and gas sector, our region is home to 75% of the world’s subsea engineering capability and the highest concentration of energy supply chain companies anywhere in the UK.

“We are at the very early stages of this particular process, but this potential development reflects the type of investment that will help us realise this ambition. I’m therefore delighted we will be working closely with Mooreast on a range of areas as we seek to secure a positive outcome.”



