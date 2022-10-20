Thursday, October 20, 2022
 
October 20, 2022

Mooring & Anchors: InterMoor Wins Floating Wind Gig in Asia

©Intermoor

©Intermoor

InterMoor said Thursday it had secured the engineering design scope and the transportation and installation study for two upcoming offshore floating wind farms offshore Asia. 

The company, a brand in Acteon’s Engineering, Moorings and Foundations Division, said that one wind farm comprised 50-80 turbines, each of 15MW capacity, totalling a capacity of 750- 1200MW, and the second wind farm had 10-20 turbines, each of 15MW capacity and with a total of 50 – 300MW capacity.  

"Water depth in these sites ranges from 80 meters to 140 meters. Each wind turbine platform will be moored using hybrid mooring lines, providing station keeping and offsetting extreme and ambient environmental loads," Intermoor said. The company did not say who the clients were nor where exactly in Asia are these wind farms being planned for.

InterMoor’s scope includes a feasibility study of various anchoring solutions, namely drag anchors, suction and driven pile anchors; detailed assessment of advantages and limitations associated with these anchoring solutions including operational and commercial aspects; development of transportation and installation methodology for both the foundation, mooring installations and the export and inter-array cables; and supporting the project’s scheduling and EPCI budgeting.

